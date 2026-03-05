LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs England Semi-final Clash Live on TV And Online

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: India take on England in a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final. Here’s when and where to watch the IND vs ENG match live on TV and online, including streaming and telecast details.

India vs England (Image Credits : X)
India vs England (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 5, 2026 12:34:24 IST

India and England will meet for the third consecutive time in a T20 World Cup semi-final at the famous Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Both teams have taken different routes to reach this semi-final. They last faced each other in the 2022 semi-final, where England beat Rohit Sharma’s India by 10 wickets in Australia. After that loss, India came back strongly in 2024, with Rohit Sharma leading the team to the title win.

Here we take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs England Semi-Final match. 

When and where will the India vs England T20 World Cup 2026  Semi-Final Match Be Played?

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finalmatch will be played on Sunday, March 1, at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match?

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match?

The live streaming of the India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

When Will The Toss For India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final Match Be Held?

The toss for the India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match?

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 12:34 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs England Semi-final Clash Live on TV And Online

IND vs ENG Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs England Semi-final Clash Live on TV And Online
IND vs ENG Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs England Semi-final Clash Live on TV And Online
IND vs ENG Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs England Semi-final Clash Live on TV And Online

