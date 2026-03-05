LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG: "He's Got an Ego" – Stuart Broad Fires Warning to England About Hardik Pandya's Aura Ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

IND vs ENG: “He’s Got an Ego” – Stuart Broad Fires Warning to England About Hardik Pandya’s Aura Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

Stuart Broad says Hardik Pandya could be the key threat for India national cricket team against England cricket team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal if India start strongly.

Stuart Broad and Hardik Pandya (Image Credits : X)
Stuart Broad and Hardik Pandya (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 5, 2026 10:06:15 IST

IND vs ENG: “He’s Got an Ego” – Stuart Broad Fires Warning to England About Hardik Pandya’s Aura Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

Stuart Broad, a former fast bowler for England, has said that Hardik Pandya could be a big problem for England in the next semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Broad thinks that Pandya’s confidence, strong mindset, and powerful hitting could help the Indian national cricket team win the match if they get off to a good start.

Broad says that Pandya is most dangerous when India has a strong base in the first half of the innings. Pandya can come in later without any pressure if the top-order batters do well and only lose a few wickets early on. In that case, he can play without worrying about anything else and just try to hit the bowlers in the last few overs.

Broad said that England’s bowlers need to try to get Pandya to the crease sooner than usual. He might not be in his best hitting phase yet if he comes in before the 12th over. This might give England a better chance to get rid of him before he starts scoring quickly. Broad said that if India only lost three or four wickets in the last few overs, they could easily score more than 200 runs, which would be very hard for England to chase.

Broad also liked how confident and positive Pandya was. He said that when Pandya walks out to bat, he has a strong presence and really believes he can help his team win. Broad said that his “aura” makes it hard for bowlers to plan against him. He also said that even though Pandya’s body looks thin, he can still hit very long sixes. He may look thin and light, but he can hit the ball more than 100 meters with ease.

Broad’s worries are backed up by Pandya’s record against the England cricket team in T20 internationals. He has played 20 games against England and scored 414 runs, with an average of 29.57 and a strike rate of 148.38. He has taken 19 wickets as a bowler, with an average of 24.78 and an economy rate of 8.26. These stats show that Pandya is a useful all-around player who can change the game with both bat and ball.

In the meantime, England has also gotten better during the tournament. Captain Harry Brook has been batting at number three, which has made their batting lineup stronger. The big question now is whether India can get one step closer to keeping their T20 World Cup title.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 10:06 AM IST
Tags: hardik pandya icc Stuart Broad T20 World 2026 t20 world cup

QUICK LINKS