Rinku Singh OUT, Abhishek-Samson to Open? Team India’s Bold Semi-Final Predicted XI For IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mobile world congress Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date mobile world congress Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date mobile world congress Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date mobile world congress Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mobile world congress Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date mobile world congress Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date mobile world congress Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date mobile world congress Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war Iran US War fuel price today India Gen Z protests Nepal Ayatollah Khamenei death 2025 Bihar elections marco jansen Abhishek Sharma Dhurandhar 2 release date
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rinku Singh OUT, Abhishek-Samson to Open? Team India’s Bold Semi-Final Predicted XI For IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Rinku Singh OUT, Abhishek-Samson to Open? Team India’s Bold Semi-Final Predicted XI For IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

India will be taking on England in a crucial semi-final encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Key changes could be made to the playing XI, with Rinku Singh expected to remain out of the team. Find out what changes could be made to the playing XI in the article below.

Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma practicing ahead of the semi-final against England. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma practicing ahead of the semi-final against England. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: March 5, 2026 11:11:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rinku Singh OUT, Abhishek-Samson to Open? Team India’s Bold Semi-Final Predicted XI For IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

India will be taking on England in yet another semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The two teams have met at the same stage twice in the last two editions. Both teams registered a win each. Interestingly, the winners of this clash in the previous two editions have gone on to win the tournament. This just adds another layer of excitement to the already high-stakes semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

The defending champions, India, will be scripting history if they go on to win the World Cup. They will not only become the first team to win three titles, but also the first team to win back-to-back and at home. To get closer to that record-breaking win, India would need to defeat England in the semi-final, and decisions regarding the playing XI could go on to play a big role. 

Rinku Singh to remain out of the team

Rinku Singh will continue to be on the sidelines as the Indian team would not be expected to tinker too much with their batting order. The left-handed batter has been facing multiple challenges off the field owing to the death of his father recently. However, Rinku had joined the Men in Blue on the eve of their previous match against the West Indies, where he remained on the bench.

You Might Be Interested In

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson continue to open

In spite of a run of low scores for Abhishek Sharma, the left-handed batter is expected to keep his spot at the top of the order. Meanwhile, it was a welcome return to form for Sanju Samson in the virtual quarter-final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Samson was named the player of the match for his unbeaten knock of 97 runs in 50 balls as he bailed India out in their chase of 196 runs.

Both Abhishek and Sanju would be expected to open the innings against England in the semi-final clash at the Wankhede Stadium. 

Will Kuldeep Yadav replace Arshdeep Singh?

Kuldeep Yadav has featured for India in a single game so far in the T20 World Cup 2026. However, the left-arm chinaman could very well be called upon in the crucial clash against England, given Varun Chakravarthy’s dwindling form in the Super 8. Kuldeep could be a vital addition to the side and can play second fiddle to Chakravarthy in the middle overs.

On the other hand, Arshdeep Singh appears to be the most dispensable bowler if Kuldeep has to come into the playing XI. The left-arm pacer has only picked up eight wickets in six games so far, going at an economy of close to eight runs per over. 

India’s Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh/Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 11:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek Sharmaind vs engrinku singhsanju samsont20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

IND vs ENG: “He’s Got an Ego” – Stuart Broad Fires Warning to England About Hardik Pandya’s Aura Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

2022, 2024, 2026 — The T20 World Cup’s Ultimate Kingmaker: Why India vs England Semi-Final Is The Luckiest Fixture In Cricket

Finn Allen Breaks Yuvraj Singh’s 19-Year-Old World Record – Full List of Records in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final vs SA

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: A Complete Breakdown of Strengths, Weaknesses, and Which Team Has the Edge

NZ vs SA Semi-Final: Finn Allen Sets Fastest T20 World Cup Century Record, Overtakes Chris Gayle

LATEST NEWS

Nitish Kumar Confirms His Entry To Rajya Sabha: Who Will Be Next In Line For The Bihar Chief Minister Post?

Spiritual leader Omguru makes acting debut with Hindi short film ‘Mind Game’

Rinku Singh OUT, Abhishek-Samson to Open? Team India’s Bold Semi-Final Predicted XI For IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Who Was Nancy Grewal? Punjabi YouTuber Brutally Stabbed in Canada’s LaSalle, Killer Leaves Her Bleeding and Flees

5 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Astrology News

Sonu Sood Steps In Again, Offers Free Accommodation To Travellers Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Iran War — Check How To Get Help

Meet Christopher Tilak, Congress Party’s Rising Young Leader From Trichy Chosen As Surprise Candidate For Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha Seat

Tecno’s Phantom Ultimate 2 Debuts At MWC: No Ports, Triple-Folding Screen, And Ultra-Slim Profile—Check All Specs And Details Of Futuristic Phone

Subedaar Review: Anil Kapoor vs Aditya Rawal in Suresh Triveni’s Gritty Sand Mafia Drama Packed With Big Ideas But Struggles to Deliver Impact

Who Is Balendra Shah? Former Rapper And Gen Z Icon Challenging Old Guard For Prime Minister’s Post- Can He Defeat The Biggies In Nepal’s Election Race?

Rinku Singh OUT, Abhishek-Samson to Open? Team India’s Bold Semi-Final Predicted XI For IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rinku Singh OUT, Abhishek-Samson to Open? Team India’s Bold Semi-Final Predicted XI For IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rinku Singh OUT, Abhishek-Samson to Open? Team India’s Bold Semi-Final Predicted XI For IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
Rinku Singh OUT, Abhishek-Samson to Open? Team India’s Bold Semi-Final Predicted XI For IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
Rinku Singh OUT, Abhishek-Samson to Open? Team India’s Bold Semi-Final Predicted XI For IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
Rinku Singh OUT, Abhishek-Samson to Open? Team India’s Bold Semi-Final Predicted XI For IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

QUICK LINKS