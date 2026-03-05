Rinku Singh OUT, Abhishek-Samson to Open? Team India’s Bold Semi-Final Predicted XI For IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

India will be taking on England in yet another semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The two teams have met at the same stage twice in the last two editions. Both teams registered a win each. Interestingly, the winners of this clash in the previous two editions have gone on to win the tournament. This just adds another layer of excitement to the already high-stakes semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The defending champions, India, will be scripting history if they go on to win the World Cup. They will not only become the first team to win three titles, but also the first team to win back-to-back and at home. To get closer to that record-breaking win, India would need to defeat England in the semi-final, and decisions regarding the playing XI could go on to play a big role.

Rinku Singh to remain out of the team

Rinku Singh will continue to be on the sidelines as the Indian team would not be expected to tinker too much with their batting order. The left-handed batter has been facing multiple challenges off the field owing to the death of his father recently. However, Rinku had joined the Men in Blue on the eve of their previous match against the West Indies, where he remained on the bench.

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson continue to open

In spite of a run of low scores for Abhishek Sharma, the left-handed batter is expected to keep his spot at the top of the order. Meanwhile, it was a welcome return to form for Sanju Samson in the virtual quarter-final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Samson was named the player of the match for his unbeaten knock of 97 runs in 50 balls as he bailed India out in their chase of 196 runs.

Both Abhishek and Sanju would be expected to open the innings against England in the semi-final clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

Will Kuldeep Yadav replace Arshdeep Singh?

Kuldeep Yadav has featured for India in a single game so far in the T20 World Cup 2026. However, the left-arm chinaman could very well be called upon in the crucial clash against England, given Varun Chakravarthy’s dwindling form in the Super 8. Kuldeep could be a vital addition to the side and can play second fiddle to Chakravarthy in the middle overs.

On the other hand, Arshdeep Singh appears to be the most dispensable bowler if Kuldeep has to come into the playing XI. The left-arm pacer has only picked up eight wickets in six games so far, going at an economy of close to eight runs per over.

India’s Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh/Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy