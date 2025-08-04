IND vs ENG Test: Stuart Broad Criticizes Umpires For ‘Lazy Decision’ To Call Off Day 4 Early

The fifth and final Test between India and England is heading for an exciting finish. Rain stopped play early on Day 4 at The Oval, meaning England need 35 more runs to win. India still need 3 wickets, or 4 if Chris Woakes comes out to bat.

Stuart Broad unhappy with umpires’ decision

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad was not pleased with how Day 4 ended. He felt that play could have continued and fans missed out on good cricket because of a poor decision by the officials.

“Still 20 mins away from possible start time, everyone has their sunglasses on at the train station. Felt the supporters deserved to see a finish to that Test Match today. Felt a lazy decision to call it off at 6pm, in my opinion. I wonder who makes it?” Broad posted on X.

Still 20 mins away from possible start time, everyone has their sunglasses on at the train station. Felt the supporters deserved to see a finish to that Test Match today. Felt a lazy decision to call it off at 6pm in my opinion. I wonder who makes it? — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 3, 2025

At stumps, England were 339 for 6. Jamie Overton and Jamie Smith were at the crease. Woakes, who has a shoulder injury, might not bat. This gives India a small chance if they can take the last few wickets quickly.

Centuries from Root and Brook help England

Earlier in the day, Joe Root and Harry Brook scored important centuries for England. Their partnership helped England get close to the target after losing early wickets. Both batters looked in control and gave their team hope.

But after Tea, things changed. India came back strongly with the ball. They took two key wickets in the final session, including the big one of Root. That opened the door for a possible comeback.

Siraj shines in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Mohammed Siraj has been India’s top bowler in this series. He has bowled the most balls—over 1,000—and taken 20 wickets. His energy and effort across all five Tests have been outstanding.

Siraj has played a big part in keeping India alive in this Test. His spells have been full of intensity and smart bowling. He will be very important on the final day as India search for a win.

Indian pace bowlers build pressure on Day 4

India’s bowlers, especially Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, bowled well in the third session on Day 4. They kept building pressure and made things tough for England’s batters.

“It just felt like a wicket could fall with every ball. Earlier in the middle session, nothing much seemed to be happening–but that’s what pressure does. The closer you get to the target, the more difficult the final few steps of the climb become. Your mind starts to wander–to what could happen, to past mistakes–and those mental games are often decisive in sport. India pushed England into that mental space, where suddenly, even the last few runs seem very hard to get,” said former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

With just 35 runs left and a few wickets remaining, Day 5 is set to be full of tension. Anything can happen, and both teams will need to be at their best.

