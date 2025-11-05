LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND Vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Comeback As BCCI Unveils Squad For Thrilling Two-Test Series

IND Vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Comeback As BCCI Unveils Squad For Thrilling Two-Test Series

BCCI announces India’s Test squad for the South Africa series, marking Rishabh Pant’s much-awaited comeback after injury. His return boosts India’s middle order as the team aims for a historic Test win in challenging Proteas conditions.

IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant Returns as BCCI Announces Squad for Two-Test Series (Pc: Instagram)
IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant Returns as BCCI Announces Squad for Two-Test Series (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 5, 2025 18:27:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND Vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Comeback As BCCI Unveils Squad For Thrilling Two-Test Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI, announced India’s Test squad for two much-awaited matches against South Africa, with the delighting news of the return of star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant after a long lay-off due to injury. The dynamic southpaw returns to the red-ball setup after having proved his match fitness and form in the recent India ‘A’ fixtures.

His inclusion brings back an element of power and aggression into a middle order that has been the backbone of their success in overseas conditions.

This series is going to be an important part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle for other key figures to make their comeback too. Indeed, it will form a team with the strength to take on the Proteas in their own den. The selection shows the confidence the committee has placed in Pant’s rehabilitation and his ability to create match-changing performances.

Pant’s Triumphant Red-Ball Comeback

Rishabh Pant’s return to the senior team was hard-earned through intense commitment and unprecedented show of form. His selection was hardly a formality but was justified by performances in the multi-day matches against South Africa ‘A’. Pant, who also captained the ‘A’ side, looked untroubled by any sort of rustiness.

In a pivotal knock in the first unofficial Test, he smashed an attacking 90 off a handful of deliveries to take charge of his side into a difficult victory. 

This innings screamed of his ability to keep very well but also take the attack to the opposition bowling under pressure-a quality sorely missed by India in his absence. His return strengthens the wicketkeeper-batsman slot considerably, giving India a potential match-winner capable of changing the course of a Test match in a session.

Selection Committee’s Strategic Picks

The combination of youth and experience was chosen for the members of the selection committee by Ajit Agarkar, and as part of this blend was done on the selection of players to face the tough conditions of South Africa. Besides having the explosive Rishabh Pant, it has a roster laden with breathtaking and proven performers.

The pace unit is the key to all success in South Africa, including Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, which guarantees that pure pace will complement that with merciless precision. This series promises to be a hard test, and the team’s decision to add Pant again-the proven match-winner across conditions to the squad-seems to echo that intent of going for a historic Test series win on Rainbow Nation soil.

Also Read: Amid Asia Cup Controversy, Hockey India To Keep Doors Open For Pakistan Handshakes

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 6:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bccihome-hero-pos-4IND vs SArishabh pant

RELATED News

Ashes 2025: Check Team Australia’s First Ashes Test Squad

Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli: The ₹1,050 Crore King Who Made Cricket A Religion, Built A Brand Empire, and Still Keeps The World Hooked- The Kohli Effect Lives On! Virat Kohli Birthday Special

Virat Kohli Turns 37: Key Records And Milestones Of India’s Run Machine

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Big Statement About Retirement, Says ‘It Will Be…’

ASIA CUP 2025 ROW: ICC Penalizes Jasprit Bumrah For Plane Gesture Send-Off, Suryakumar Yadav Also Found Guilty Of Breach

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Calls “Cup Of Tea In Kabul” A Costly Mistake, Criticises Imran Khan Government

Ahmedabad Horror: Missing Man Found Buried Under Kitchen Floor After A Year, Wife And Lover Held In Drishyam-Style Murder

Not China, Not Dubai THIS Country is Richest in the World with $156,755.35 GDP Per Capita

The Hidden Costs Of ‘Cheap’ Health Insurance Plans: A Claim Settlement Ratio Analysis

IND Vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Comeback As BCCI Unveils Squad For Thrilling Two-Test Series

Who Is Gurvinder Singh? Second Kabaddi Player Gunned Down In Punjab In A Week, Bishnoi Gang Comes Forward With A Shocking Social Media Post

‘Ab Lag Raha Hai Indian’: Zohran Mamdani Pulls Out Rajnigandha Mouth Freshener Mid-Interview in Viral Interview

Starlink’s Debut In India: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Partner With Elon Musk’s Starlink For Satellite Internet

‘Mai School Student Nahi Hu Sir’: Gen Z Employee’s Savage Sick Leave Reply Wins Internet, Goes Wildly Viral

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Trial Run: Achieves 180 km/h Speed, Not A Drop Of Water Spilled From Glass At This Pace

IND Vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Comeback As BCCI Unveils Squad For Thrilling Two-Test Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND Vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Comeback As BCCI Unveils Squad For Thrilling Two-Test Series

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND Vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Comeback As BCCI Unveils Squad For Thrilling Two-Test Series
IND Vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Comeback As BCCI Unveils Squad For Thrilling Two-Test Series
IND Vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Comeback As BCCI Unveils Squad For Thrilling Two-Test Series
IND Vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Comeback As BCCI Unveils Squad For Thrilling Two-Test Series

QUICK LINKS