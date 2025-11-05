IND Vs SA: Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Comeback As BCCI Unveils Squad For Thrilling Two-Test Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI, announced India’s Test squad for two much-awaited matches against South Africa, with the delighting news of the return of star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant after a long lay-off due to injury. The dynamic southpaw returns to the red-ball setup after having proved his match fitness and form in the recent India ‘A’ fixtures.

His inclusion brings back an element of power and aggression into a middle order that has been the backbone of their success in overseas conditions.

This series is going to be an important part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle for other key figures to make their comeback too. Indeed, it will form a team with the strength to take on the Proteas in their own den. The selection shows the confidence the committee has placed in Pant’s rehabilitation and his ability to create match-changing performances.

Pant’s Triumphant Red-Ball Comeback

Rishabh Pant’s return to the senior team was hard-earned through intense commitment and unprecedented show of form. His selection was hardly a formality but was justified by performances in the multi-day matches against South Africa ‘A’. Pant, who also captained the ‘A’ side, looked untroubled by any sort of rustiness.

In a pivotal knock in the first unofficial Test, he smashed an attacking 90 off a handful of deliveries to take charge of his side into a difficult victory.

This innings screamed of his ability to keep very well but also take the attack to the opposition bowling under pressure-a quality sorely missed by India in his absence. His return strengthens the wicketkeeper-batsman slot considerably, giving India a potential match-winner capable of changing the course of a Test match in a session.

Selection Committee’s Strategic Picks

The combination of youth and experience was chosen for the members of the selection committee by Ajit Agarkar, and as part of this blend was done on the selection of players to face the tough conditions of South Africa. Besides having the explosive Rishabh Pant, it has a roster laden with breathtaking and proven performers.

The pace unit is the key to all success in South Africa, including Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, which guarantees that pure pace will complement that with merciless precision. This series promises to be a hard test, and the team’s decision to add Pant again-the proven match-winner across conditions to the squad-seems to echo that intent of going for a historic Test series win on Rainbow Nation soil.

