Home > Sports > Amid Asia Cup Controversy, Hockey India To Keep Doors Open For Pakistan Handshakes

Hockey India has announced that its players will not apply a ‘no handshake’ rule with Pakistan, unlike the BCCI's decision relating to the Asia Cup. They also added that sportsmanship and fair play will continue to take precedence over politics regarding hockey.

(Image Credit: ANI/SAI Media via X)
(Image Credit: ANI/SAI Media via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 5, 2025 14:47:37 IST

The leading association of Indian hockey, Hockey India, has indicated categorically that no guidelines will be given to its players to not shake hands or make sportsmanly gestures to the Pakistani team in future international matches. This is following the uproar over the Asia Cup 2025 and Women Cricket World Cup 2025 where a policy of no hand shake with the Pakistan cricket team was adopted by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). 

Hockey India secretary, Bhola Nath Singh, denied that they had ever issued directives prohibiting Indian players against shaking hands with Pakistani players, and that they are not planning to do so. He stressed that hockey is a different game with its tradition of the fair play and friendship and that HI will still enable its players to behave as it is desired according to values and rules of the game. HI pointed out that they are directed by the principles of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Olympic Charter, and not act like cricket.

Handshake Controversy, BCCI And HI

This statement is part of the context of the cricket handshake scandal from the Asia Cup, where the captain of the Indian team Suryakumar Yadav is reported to not shake hands with the captain and players of Pakistan which led the Pakistan Cricket Board to make statements seeking a boycott. HI being open to the handshake reminds you of the fact that the organization would like to avoid fomenting political or intra board hostility in the locker room for the sport of hockey.

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 2:45 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
