Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli: The ₹1,050 Crore King Who Made Cricket A Religion, Built A Brand Empire, and Still Keeps The World Hooked- The Kohli Effect Lives On! Virat Kohli Birthday Special

Virat Kohli turns 37, celebrating not just a birthday but an era of dominance. From record-breaking cricket feats to a ₹1,050 crore empire, Kohli reigns as India’s ultimate sports icon and brand powerhouse.

Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli! (Pic: NewsX)
Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli! (Pic: NewsX)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 5, 2025 11:15:49 IST

Virat Kohli Birthday: India’s Cricket Icon And Global Brand Powerhouse

Virat Kohli, the name that redefined modern cricket, has turned 37 today, and with it, he has turned yet another golden page in cricket’s history. Once a fiery youngster from Delhi, Kohli has transformed his passion into a legacy, breaking records, setting new benchmarks, and claiming the throne as the undisputed King of Cricket.

With an astounding net worth of ₹1,050 crore (around $127 million), Kohli’s empire stretches far beyond the pitch, built on his cricketing brilliance, brand endorsements, business Ideas, and magnetic global influence.

Kohli’s fans, often hailed as the most loyal in the game, stand by him through every high and low, because his consistency, aggression, and unmatched aura have kept the true essence of cricket alive. Even when he walks back to the pavilion on a duck, he trends, that’s the Kohli effect.

After 18 long years, destiny finally smiled as he lifted the IPL trophy in 2025, a tearful, emotional moment that united millions of fans who had waited their entire cricketing lives for it.

Recently, during the ODI series against Australia, stadiums roared with chants of “Kohli, Kohli!” as fans packed every seat just to witness his iconic strokeplay, a living visual of what cricket passion truly looks like.

From empty streets to full stadiums, from aggression to inspiration, Virat Kohli hasn’t just played the game, he’s ruled it. Today, as he celebrates another milestone, he stands tall as the most loved, most followed, and richest cricketer in history, with a legacy that transcends boundaries and an empire worth a staggering ₹1,050 crore.

Virat Kohli And His Money

Virat Kohli’s Income Breakdown: The Empire Behind the King

  • BCCI Contract: Kohli sits in the elite Grade A+ bracket, earning a cool ₹7 crore annually just for representing India. Not bad for a man who’s already a walking headline.
  • IPL Glory – Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Loyalty pays, and how! With ₹21 crore per season, Kohli remains one of the highest-paid IPL stars ever. RCB and Kohli -a bond stronger than any trophy drought.
  • Brand Endorsements: The face of over 30 iconic brands including Puma, MRF, Audi, and Manyavar, Kohli reportedly makes ₹7.5 – ₹10 crore per shoot day and earns ₹200+ crore annually through endorsements. That’s superstar economics.
  • Social Media Superpower: One post, and the internet explodes. Kohli reportedly charges a staggering ₹12 – ₹12.5 crore per Instagram post, making him one of the world’s top-earning influencers, though he has denied those specific figures.

Virat Kohli’s Business Empire: Beyond the Boundary

  • Wrogn: Where style meets swagger, Kohli co-owns Wrogn, a youth-driven fashion and lifestyle brand that mirrors his fearless attitude on and off the pitch.
  • One8 Commune: Kohli’s love for good food turned into a brand! One8 Commune, his chain of premium restaurants, brings his lifestyle label One8 to life, classy, bold, and buzzing.
  • Chisel Fitness: Fitness isn’t just a passion, it’s business. Kohli owns a 30% stake in Chisel Fitness, inspiring fans to live the fit life the Kohli way.
  • Agilitas: In April 2025, he invested in Agilitas, a Bengaluru-based sportswear and athleisure startup, proving he’s got a sharp eye for India’s next sportswear revolution.
  • FC Goa: A cricketer with football fever! Kohli is a co-owner of ISL club FC Goa, blending his love for sport with strategic business acumen.
  • Blue Tribe: Alongside Anushka Sharma, he backed Blue Tribe, a plant-based meat startup aiming to redefine India’s food tech space, sustainability meets star power.
  • Go Digit General Insurance: Kohli and Anushka were early investors in Go Digit before its IPO, This is a savvy fintech move that paid off big.
  • Rage Coffee: A morning boost with a Kohli twist, he’s both brand ambassador and investor in this Delhi-based coffee brand loved by millennials.
  • Hyperice: Taking wellness global, Kohli invested in Hyperice, a US-based recovery tech startup helping athletes recharge smarter.

Virat Kohli’s Luxury Assets: Homes And Cars That Define Elegance

  • Mumbai Residence: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma own a lavish sea-facing home in Mumbai, valued at around ₹34 crore, known for its elegant interiors and premium location.
  • Gurugram Mansion: Their Gurugram property, worth an estimated ₹80 crore, is an architectural masterpiece featuring spacious design and top-tier amenities. Interestingly, Kohli has transferred this mansion to his brother, making it a family-owned legacy in the heart of Gurugram.
  • Audi Collection: As the brand ambassador for Audi India, Kohli boasts an impressive lineup of premium Audi models, perfectly matching his dynamic personality.
  • Range Rover Vogue: His Range Rover Vogue combines performance with prestige, often seen as his go-to luxury SUV for comfort and style.
  • Bentley Continental GT: The Bentley Continental GT stands out as one of Kohli’s most exclusive cars, a symbol of class, power, and enduring success.
First published on: Nov 5, 2025 11:15 AM IST
QUICK LINKS