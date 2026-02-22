IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: David Miller, Marco Jansen Star As South Africa Halt India’s Unbeaten Streak With 76-Run Win

IND vs SA Match Report T20 World Cup 2026: The Indian cricket team suffered a humiliating defeat against the South African cricket team in their first Super 8 clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. South Africa defeated India by 76 runs. It was the first Super-Sunday of the ongoing Super 8 round, and both the hosts – India and Sri Lanka suffered bashing in their respective games.

Riding on commanding performances from David Miller and Marco Jansen, the Proteas outplayed India in all departments in what turned out to be a one-sided contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It has to be noted that this was India’s first defeat in the ongoing tournament. Earlier, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side won all their 4 group-stage games and qualified for the Super 8 round.

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup: South Africa (187/7) beat India (111) by 76 runs

The Proteas bowlers dominated over the Indian batters throughout the innings and outplayed the reigning champions, handing them a first defeat in T20 World Cup matches after 12 straight victories.

After coming out to bat first, South Africa posted a competitive 187 runs after recovering from an early collapse against the Men in Blue. Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh gave a flying start to the team, reducing South Africa to 20/3; however, David Miller ruined all the plans for India.

David Miller walked out with all guns blazing and played a sensational knock of 63 runs off 35 balls, slamming 7 fours and 3 sixes. He formed a brilliant partnership with Dewald Brevis, and together they shifted momentum through a crucial 97-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya also emerged very costly for the Indian side, as he gave away 20 runs in the final over, helping SA to post a strong total. While Jasprit Bumrah impressed, Varun Chakravarthy had a disappointing day with the ball.

Indian Batters Failed To Perform Against SA

Aiden Markram’s decision to bat first against India worked like a dream as the South African batters bundled out the Indian team for just 111 runs. Aiden Markram dismissed the in-form Ishan Kishan.

Regular wickets stopped India from building any momentum. Keshav Maharaj took three wickets in one over to leave India struggling at 88/8. Shivam Dube was the top scorer with 42 runs, but the team could not bounce back, and South Africa sealed a comfortable win.

Here’s What Captains Said After The Match

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav said the bowlers did well but admitted that losing too many wickets in the powerplay hurt the chase. He stressed the need to learn from the game, build small partnerships, and stick to the plan ahead of the next match against Zimbabwe.

“I feel we were always in the game when we started. I think we bowled really well in the beginning, 21 for 3, and the way they batted after that from 7 to 15, I think they batted really well, and then we came back again in the game later on. Overall, if we see, we bowled really well, but we could have batted a little better. My thing is sometimes you’ve got to think, if you’re chasing 180-185, you can’t win the game in the powerplay, but you might lose the game in the powerplay. We lost too many wickets in the powerplay and then we couldn’t have small, small partnerships which we wanted for chasing 180-185, but that’s part of the game. We learn from it, we’ll sit back and then come back stronger.”

“I think everyone knows their combination – Bumrah-Arshdeep has been very lethal. Both of them have played together. If you see today also, both of them bowled eight overs, picked around five wickets and gave around 45-50 runs. If I’m not wrong, I’m not good with numbers. But they bowled really well in partnership and that’s what we want from them. Both are experienced and it’s good to have both of them in our side. Hopefully bat well, bowl well and field well (Talking about the plans for the next game vs Zimbabwe). That’s it. We’ll try and keep it simple, play the same brand of cricket which we want to play and nothing changes. I think we’ll come back strong,” Surya said after the match.

David Miller said he stuck to his strengths and played aggressively. He focused on finding gaps, rotating strike, and putting pressure on quality bowlers while adjusting to the ground conditions.

“Just about making sure you stick to your strengths and don’t go into your shell. During the powerplay, all fielders were in the ring so thought of going over. Trying to get a partnership as much as we could, and trying to rotate strike. (Main scoring areas) With the nature of this ground, you want to look straight. Smaller there than square. Want to shape up to hit straight and then react. Looking to be nice and aggressive against the spinners. They have world-class bowlers. Have played against them a lot, trying to put them under pressure and about putting yourself in the position to do that,” Miller said.

