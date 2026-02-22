LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: "Tips From 12th Man…" – Fans Credit Sanju Samson For Jasprit Bumrah's Wicket

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: “Tips From 12th Man…” – Fans Credit Sanju Samson For Jasprit Bumrah’s Wicket

Fans believe Sanju Samson’s brief on-field chat with Jasprit Bumrah helped India grab a key wicket against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash.

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: February 22, 2026 20:56:42 IST

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: “Tips From 12th Man…” – Fans Credit Sanju Samson For Jasprit Bumrah’s Wicket

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah stole all the limelight during the India vs South Africa Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Bumrah struck twice in successive overs in the IND vs SA match, leaving everyone in awe of his talent.

Jasprit Bumrah Stole The show With His Masterclass Against South Africa

Jasprit Bumrah gave the Indian cricket team a perfect start with the ball by dismissing Quinton de Kock for just 6 runs. Just before that, Jasprit Bumrah had been hit for a boundary off a full toss. But the bowler bounced back immediately.

Jasprit bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside off stump that suddenly cut in. De Kock tried to play across the line, missed it completely, and the ball clipped the leg bail to send him back to the pavilion.

In the very next over, Arshdeep Singh removed South Africa captain Aiden Markram for just 4 runs. He bowled it on a hard length outside off, and the pitch offered a bit of grip. Markram tried to go for a lofted shot but didn’t time it well. Hardik Pandya made no mistake at mid-off and completed a safe catch.

Then it was Jasprit Bumrah again. He outsmarted Ryan Rickelton, who had earlier smashed Arshdeep Singh for a powerful six. Bumrah cleverly bowled a slower delivery that completely deceived the batter.

Fans React To Sanju Samson’s Brief Chat With Bumrah 

Meanwhile, during the match, Sanju Samson’s brief interaction with Jasprit Bumrah caught the attention of the fans. Fans on social media are crediting Sanju Samson for helping Bumrah take the wicket. Fans were quick to flood social media with their reactions to the brief moment that took place between Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah. 

Check out the reactions:

Jasprit Bumrah equals Ravichandran Ashwin’s incredible record for India

During his mesmerising spell, Jasprit Bumrah also equaled the record of his former teammate Ravichandran Ashwin for most wickets for India in the T20 World Cup 2026 with his twin strikes against the Proteas. Jasprit has moved to 32 wickets in the ICC tournament, equaling R Ashwin. He is now the joint-highest wicket-taker for Team India in the history of the T20 World Cup.

It has to be noted that Ashwin achieved this feat in 24 matches; on the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah reached the mark in just 22 matches. Following Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh is the third bowler in the list with 31 wickets, followed by Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. 

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 8:53 PM IST
QUICK LINKS