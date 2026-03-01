LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs WI: Motie-Hosein-Chase Spin Trap? How West Indies Plan to Beat India in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash at Eden Gardens

IND vs WI: Motie-Hosein-Chase Spin Trap? How West Indies Plan to Beat India in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash at Eden Gardens

India will lock horns with West Indies in Kolkata in the virtual quarter-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. How will Team India's batting unit fare against an in-form spin attack of the West Indies?

West Indies will play India in Kolkata. (Photo Credits: AFP)
West Indies will play India in Kolkata. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 1, 2026 14:40:19 IST

IND vs WI: Motie-Hosein-Chase Spin Trap? How West Indies Plan to Beat India in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash at Eden Gardens

“All my soldiers are ready for battle,” said the West Indies head coach Darren Sammy ahead of their virtual quarter-final clash against the India in the T20 World Cup 2026. The important match is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Kolkata and the winner of this match will march ahead into the semifinals. 

West Indies have enjoyed a strong run in the tournament so far. Except for their defeat against South Africa, they have looked confident and in control. Many of their wins have come by big margins. 

A major reason behind their success has been their spin attack. Gudakesh Motie has been outstanding throughout the tournament, picking up 10 wickets in six matches. His accuracy and ability to control the run flow have made it difficult for batters to score freely. Alongside him, Akeal Hosein and Roston Chase have also played key roles. Chase, in particular, has taken crucial wickets, including experienced players like Quinton de Kock and Jos Buttler.

India’s Struggle Against Spin

India’s batting unit has shown some weakness against spin bowling during this tournament. The top order, which is usually the strength of the team, has often lost wickets to spinners at key moments. Against Namibia, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma were dismissed by Gerhard Erasmus.

In the match against Pakistan, most of India’s wickets fell to spin bowling, which clearly showed their struggle against slower deliveries. Netherlands spinner Aryan Dutt also removed both Indian openers, giving his team an early advantage. South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj changed the momentum of the game by taking three wickets in a single over, while Aiden Markram also managed to dismiss Ishan Kishan. In the game against Zimbabwe, Kishan once again fell to spin, this time to Sikandar Raza.

Although Ishan Kishan has scored useful runs in the tournament, his repeated dismissals against spin remain a concern for India. 

Assistance to Spinners

The pitch at Eden Gardens is expected to assist the slower bowlers, with the surface appearing notably dry. Daren Sammy, head coach of the West Indies, shared his initial assessment, stating that the strip looks dry.

India’s probable playing XI: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 2:40 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: akeal-hoseingudakesh-motieind vs wiIndia vs West Indiesroston-chaset20 world cup 2026

Tags: akeal-hoseingudakesh-motieind vs wiIndia vs West Indiesroston-chaset20 world cup 2026

