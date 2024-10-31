India A Bowled Out At 107 Against Australia A In The First Unofficial Test

In a disappointing first innings performance, India A was bowled out for just 107 runs in their first unofficial Test against Australia A, taking place at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, Queensland

Struggles at the Crease

The Indian batting lineup struggled to adapt to the pace and movement generated by the Australia A fast bowlers. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, along with two other batters, fell without scoring, which set the tone for a lackluster innings. The team’s only bright spot came from Devdutt Padikkal, who managed to top-score with a solid 36 runs.

In addition to Padikkal, only Navdeep Saini (23) and Sai Sudharsan (21) could cross the ten-run mark, highlighting the difficulties faced by the batting order. Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was celebrating his 100th first-class appearance, unfortunately contributed just 7 runs to the total. Meanwhile, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who received his first Test call-up for this Australia tour, was dismissed without scoring, adding to the team’s woes.

Experienced player Baba Indrajith fought hard, facing 46 balls before being dismissed for 9 runs. Ishan Kishan, making his return to the India A side, struggled to find his form and was out for just 4 runs.

Australia A’s Bowling Excellence

The Australian bowling attack, led by Brendon Doggett, was relentless. Doggett achieved career-best figures of 6 wickets for just 23 runs, demonstrating exceptional skill and control. Jordan Buckingham supported him well with figures of 2/18, while Fergus O’Neill and off-spinner Todd Murphy chipped in with one wicket each, finishing with 1/29 and 1/26, respectively. The Australian bowlers exploited the Indian batters’ tentativeness, often forcing them to edge deliveries outside off stump, leading to catches taken behind the stumps or in the slips.

Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe had a standout game behind the stumps, taking five catches, a testament to the pressure applied by his bowlers. The manner in which the Indian batters fell indicated their struggle to handle the quality bowling, often pushing at deliveries they should have left alone.

Australia A’s Initial Response

In response to India A’s modest total, Australia A began their innings but faced an early setback when Sam Konstas was dismissed cheaply by Mukesh Kumar in the first over. This wicket was particularly noteworthy, as Konstas has been touted as a potential replacement for David Warner in the upcoming five-match Test series against India.

Adding to Australia’s challenges, Prasidh Krishna dismissed another key player, Cameron Bancroft, for a duck, leaving Australia A to regroup after losing two early wickets. The stage is set for an intriguing contest as both teams seek to gain the upper hand in this unofficial Test series.

With the Australian bowling attack firing on all cylinders and India A looking to bounce back, the next stages of the match promise to be captivating for fans and players alike.

