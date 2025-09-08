India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Head-to-Head: Dominance, Upsets, and Records – Who Leads the Way?

The Asia Cup 2025 is all geared up to commence on September 9 and it would be a very exciting month of T20. The old rivalry between India and Pakistan will be the most expected to be witnessed again. The two cricketing legends will be set to battle on September 14 at the legendary Dubai International Stadium.

Head-to-Head Battle: India Holds the Edge

India and Pakistan have clashed on 18 occasions in Asia Cup history in the different formats. India is now at the head up tally of 10 wins and Pakistan six. Two of their encounters had no outcome and the main reason was the interruptions of the weather.

The two have played 15 times in the One-Day International (ODI) version of the Asia Cup. India is obviously at an advantage as they have won 8 of those contests. Pakistan on the other had five wins over India in this format.

As far as the T20 Asia Cup matches are concerned, India has won two of the three matches against Pakistan. The remaining one match has been won by Pakistan and therefore the T20 head-to-head is competitive.

Recent T20 Trends: India Slightly Ahead

Still on the past five years of T20 Internation games, India and Pakistan have tied horns five times in the period between September 2020 and September 2025. India is narrowly ahead of Pakistan by three victories and the Pakistanis have just two wins.

Nevertheless, analysts warn that current head-to-head data might be slightly misleading of the impending battle. The format will change with thousands of young players playing on both sides and a return to the format after a break.

“This is not just about past records. Both teams have fresh faces eager to make their mark,” said a leading cricket analyst ahead of the match.

The other interesting thing is that Surya Kumar Yadav will lead India in the first T20 International match against Pakistan, which further increases the interest level in the match.

Records in Asia Cup T20 History

Although Virat Kohli will not play in this year Asia cup, his contribution in the T20 version is high. Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of Asia Cup T20 having accumulated 429 runs in nine innings with a very high average of 85.80. His greatest score was a masterpiece 122 not out over Afghanistan in the 2022 version.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest wicket taker in the history of T20 Asia Cup on the bowling side. This has seen him take 13 wickets in only six matches playing a critical role in the Indian success over the years.

Group A Impact: Path to Super Four

India will start its Asia Cup campaign on September 10 when it will play UAE at the same stadium in Dubai. This year is the staging of the Asia Cup in the T20 format, which is in preparation of the T20 World Cup next year.

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match is of significance in the Group A standings. The two groups will not only be aiming at the win, but they will also have a psychological lift towards the Super Four stage. The format of the tournaments allows the two teams to play each other as many as three times including the final.

Winning the first conflict may be a decisive factor, as the victor will gain an advantage regarding the momentum and a place in the tournament.

Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan’s T20 Squads

India squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan squad:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Who’ll Oversee the India vs Pakistan Match? Meet the Umpires and Match Referee