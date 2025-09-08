LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: Who’ll Oversee the India vs Pakistan Match? Meet the Umpires and Match Referee

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Umpires: As the Asia Cup 2025 kicks off, attention is not just on the players but also on the officials who will oversee the high-stakes matches. Veteran referees Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft lead the panel, with a diverse mix of umpires from India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh set to ensure fair play throughout the tournament.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 8, 2025 16:55:35 IST

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Umpires: With the rapid build up around Asia cup 2025, the marquee contest between India and Pakistan on September 14 will soon be on the spotlight in Dubai. Although much of the attention is given to players and fans, the match officials (umpires and referees) are important in making sure that there is a fair and smooth game.

Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft Lead Match Officials

The Asia Cup T20 tournament is left to proper supervision by veteran match referees, Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft. The list of match officials has officially been presented by Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday before the commencement of the event on Tuesday. Their years of experience will play the key role in keeping order and making sure that the rules are adhered to in this highly competitive tournament.

Andy Pycroft has been assigned a special duty: to be the referee of the high stakes India-Pakistan game. Pressure on officials in this game is overwhelming, as there is very high rivalry between the two countries.

Umpires and Match Referees for Asia Cup 2025

Here is the full lineup of match officials selected for the group stage of Asia Cup 2025:

Match Referees
  • Richie Richardson
  • Andy Pycroft
Umpires
  • Virender Sharma (India)
  • Rohan Pandit (India)
  • Raveendra Wimalasiri (Sri Lanka)
  • Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka)
  • Ahmad Pakteen (Afghanistan)
  • Izatullah Safi (Afghanistan)
  • Asif Yaqoob (Pakistan)
  • Faisal Afridi (Pakistan)
  • Gazi Sohel (Bangladesh)
  • Masudur Rahman (Bangladesh)
Special Appointment for India-Pakistan Match (Sept 14, Dubai)
  • Match Referee: Andy Pycroft
  • On-field Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Masudur Rahman

This diverse panel ensures impartiality and a high standard of officiating throughout the tournament.

India-Pakistan Match: A Special Focus

The rivalry between India and Pakistan has always been dramatic and the input of the officials becomes even more important towards such matches. Andy Pycroft will be the referee of the game and Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Masudur Rahman will be the on-field referees.

Their priorities will be ensuring the fairness of play and regulating controversies on the field because of the increased emotions and pressure in relation to this game. Not only the players but also the actions of the officials in the critical situations will be paid great attention to by the fans and experts.

Commentary Panel Packed with Legends

To enhance the interest of the tournament is the star-studded commentary list distributed by Sony Sports Network. Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, and Bharat Arun are Indian legends who will give insights in various languages. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman and Hong Kong will be competing to dominate the region before the ICC T20 world Cup next year.

In the case of the world feed, the names Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Uthappa, Waqar Younis and Simon Doull will add flavor to the analysis. Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Ajay Jadeja, Abhishek Nayar and Saba Karim are among the commentators that can be expected by Hindi viewers.

Asia Cup 2025 will be a memorable event with a highly qualified team in terms of experience of match officials and commentators.

ALSO READ: From Virender Sehwag to Ravi Shastri: Meet The Stars of Asia Cup 2025 Commentary Panel

asia cup 2025Asia Cup 2025 Umpiresindia vs pakistanRichie Richardson

QUICK LINKS