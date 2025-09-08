LIVE TV
Home > Sports > From Virender Sehwag to Ravi Shastri: Meet The Stars of Asia Cup 2025 Commentary Panel

From Virender Sehwag to Ravi Shastri: Meet The Stars of Asia Cup 2025 Commentary Panel

Sony Sports Network is all set to deliver an electrifying commentary experience for the Asia Cup 2025, featuring Indian cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and Virender Sehwag. As India gears up to face UAE, the panel promises expert insights, diverse perspectives, and engaging analysis throughout the tournament.

From Virender Sehwag to Ravi Shastri: Meet the Stars of Asia Cup 2025 Commentary Panel (Image Credit - ANI/X@ BCCI)
From Virender Sehwag to Ravi Shastri: Meet the Stars of Asia Cup 2025 Commentary Panel (Image Credit - ANI/X@ BCCI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 8, 2025 15:01:01 IST

The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 T20 will commence in the UAE this Tuesday, and therefore, the fans of the sport of cricket can look forward to a thrilling commentary experience. The Sony Sports Network has gathered a spectacular list of ex retired legends in the field of cricket and therefore fans will not be deprived of a single minute of action. Power players such as India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong will have to compete in this tournament over supremacy over the continent.

India will commence their campaign on a host country UAE on Wednesday and will be the lead to exciting events before the ICC T20 World Cup next year.

Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri, and More Star in Commentary

Indian cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri and former bowling coach Bharat Arun are sprinkled throughout the commentary panel. More depth added to the world feed broadcast are commentators Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Uthappa, Bazid Khan, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Russel Arnold and Simon Doull, offering professional commentary in a variety of languages.

To Hindi speaking viewers the cast is also as star-studded. Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Ajay Jadeja, Abhishek Nayar and Saba Karim will offer incisive commentary on their experiences playing and provide keen analysis. Bharat Arun shall also appear in the Tamil commentary team, with W. V. Raman, and the Telugu panel will have Venkatapathy Raju and Venugipal Rao.

Sony Sports Promises a Fresh Viewing Experience

“As the Asia Cup returns, Sony Sports Network reimagines cricket broadcasting,” said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer of Sony Sports. The network is supposed to provide a captivating and round coverage to fill out the divide between expert analysis and live action. Having several language choices, the fans throughout India and Asia will be able to experience the tournament in a way that would make sense to them.

Such a high number of voices is a manifestation of the increasingly popular tendency to make cricket more accessible and attractive to a wide audience.

India’s Squad: A Perfect Balance of Youth and Experience

Sunil Gavaskar had confidence in the Indian team as he said, “As Team India steps onto the Asia Cup stage under the dynamic leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, we witness a blend of tenacity and experience steering the side. This squad symbolises the future of Indian cricket, diverse, versatile and combative.”

Ravi Shastri shared similar sentiments. “With Surya Kumar Yadav leading from the front and Shubman Gill mastering the art of youthful leadership as vice-captain, this Indian squad exemplifies the perfect mix of experience and potential.”

He further added, “Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, and Hardik Pandya bring international class, while talents like Tilak Varma and Harshit Rana add spark and depth.”

Shastri concluded, “The Asia Cup 2025 will be the crucible where their mettle is tested, and I believe this team, under Surya’s calm and aggressive captaincy, will rise to the occasion and set new benchmarks for Indian cricket.”

QUICK LINKS