India vs Singapore Hockey Women Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Singapore Live Telecast On Tv And Online

India vs Singapore Hockey Live Streaming: The Indian women’s hockey team are fully prepared to take on Singapore in their third group stage match of the Women Asia Cup 2025 on September 8, 2025 at 12 PM IST at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in India have started with their Pool B campaign and have crushed Thailand by a handsome margin of 11-0 which is indicative of the offensive capabilities that they possess despite the absence of some key players due to which they have their match against Singapore.

India’s journey in Women Asia Cup 2025

In their second match they had a far stiffer challenge with Japan, where India won twice, but were ultimately brought to a 2-2 draw, with Vandana Katariya and Navneet Kaur starring in the match. Singapore, on the other hand, have not had a successful run in the tournament losing 0-9 in their match against Japan and are regarded as a comparatively weaker opponent in Pool B. The game will be a big chance towards India to resume momentum in order to ameliorate their goal difference and stand in a better position to play the Super 4s stage. The team mixes experience with youth and on the field, it is guided by coach Salima Tete (India squad captain) and supported by a clearly emerging talent.







When And Where to Watch India vs Singapore (India vs Singapore Hockey Live Streaming)

The action in India is available to be streamed by Watch.Hockey, and live updates and coverage is present. There are also sources about Sony Sports Ten 2 to be telecast and Watch Hockey app but the main confirmations are Watch.Hockey. Certainly, should India manage to give a clinical performance, it would not only stack the confidence of the team but would bring them closer to a semifinal appearance and would set the stage of a deep run, and possibly a third Asia Cup championship.

