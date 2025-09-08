LIVE TV
Carlos Alcaraz Creates History At 22 With His Versatility, Joins Tennis Royalty

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest ever man to win multiple Grand Slams across all three surfaces to make history, the hard, clay, and the grass. He won the 2025 US Open over Jannik Sinner to claim a sixth major and regain the world No. 1 position, terminating Siner’s 65 week reign.

(Image Credit: US Open via X)
(Image Credit: US Open via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 8, 2025 09:31:22 IST

The 22 year old who has been in the records as the youngest man to have won the Grand Slam titles on all three courts hard, clay and grass is officially in the history books.

New record for Carlos Alcaraz

This sixth major championship of his career and the second US Open victory, which he achieved at the 2025 US top seeded Jannik Sinner, who lost in four sets (6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4) would emphatically place him in an upper category an upper category that includes Mats Wilander, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic that has ever achieved so. The win also helped Alcaraz to the No. 1 world ranking again and it also terminated the 65 week reign of Sinner on the top of the world ranking. In perfect maneuvers and adjustability, Alcaraz flanked through the giant serving, goal scoring hits, and utter calmness.



Dawn of Sincaraz era 

This exact accomplishment elevates Alcaraz to the status of a bona fide generational talent and a likely all time great, on top of Nadal and Wilander who both finished their own in their mid twenties. Alcaraz roll bears witness to the genius alone as well as the problems with which the tennis of men is struggling at the moment, with which he and Sinner keep inventing thrilling matches. The success of Alcaraz is even greater considering such a background in the modern context of tennis when bodily fitness, psychological stamina and versatility between surfaces condition the success. He has demonstrated a level of maturity far beyond his age, in that he has been performing exceptionally well in the face of tremendous pressure and against the finest of competition, he is only 22 . The fact that his competition with Jannik Sinner is already considered one of the classic duels of this generation still urges both men to even higher heights. Already the owner of six Grand Slams and a comeback to the top of the ranking, Alcaraz can now take control of the present and the future of tennis.

Tags: Carlos AlcarazCarlos Alcaraz RecordSincaraz eraUS open 2025US Open 2025 Final

QUICK LINKS