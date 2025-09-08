LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Is Donald Trump A Jannik Sinner Fan? US President Making Faces After Carlos Alcaraz Winning US Open 2025 Leaves Internet In Splits

Is Donald Trump A Jannik Sinner Fan? US President Making Faces After Carlos Alcaraz Winning US Open 2025 Leaves Internet In Splits

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in four sets while gaining his second US Open title and reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking, thus numbering his six Grand Slam titles. The final was marred by none other than President Donald Trump's highly scrutinized return to the tournament, wherein his arrival caused security delays and drew an assortment of hoots and cheers from the crowd.

(Image Credit: US Open via X/ANI)
(Image Credit: US Open via X/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 8, 2025 08:55:56 IST

During the US Open men’s final on September 7, 2025, between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, former President Donald Trump made his highly publicized return to the US Open, where it was his first appearance in the tournament since 2015, and his response to Alcaraz’s victory immediately went viral. 

Donald Trump, security and delay at US Open 2025

Trump was invited by Rolex to use their VIP suite and controversy surrounded Trump’s visit for the political aspects, and the disruption it brought to the match day atmosphere. Security contained immensely new processes, leading to significant delays at Arthur Ashe Stadium with thousands of fans waiting in cars creating a 30minute delay prior to the match starting.

Donald Trump booed?

The mixed reaction persisted and persisted, even as audience members noted and reacted to Trump at various times as his face continually appeared on the screens. In lieu of fans that booed or cheered because of Trump, the USTA asked broadcasters to not air any boo or cheer associated with Trump, which was intended to limit the distractions to the viewers at home.



US Open 2025 Men final 

After the game had started again, Alcaraz put forth a four set triumph over Jannik Sinner: ‘6-2, 3-6, 6-1, and 6-4.’ His winning of the second US Open title found the No. 1 ranking restored to him. Alcaraz’s win, along with Trump’s solemnity, icy demeanor, and nearly mute reaction to the victory, contrasted strongly against the euphoric crowd, generating a short lived surge of memes and discussions online.

Carlos Alcaraz and his winning streak

Alcaraz will now be historically important in Supreme Court annals as he adds yet another trophy to his already heavy laden shelf, At this point, he is a six time Grand Slam champion and is on track to be the youngest male to achieve this accomplishment since Björn Borg. The current rivalry with Sinner will forever last a generational moment in men’s tennis. The presence of the former president at so grand an event as the US Open, while still in office, created with no little insight out of the box avenues are how politics and pop culture are being transformed gave rise to questions of media impartiality, crowd control, and athletes engaging in political theater.

QUICK LINKS