During the US Open men’s final on September 7, 2025, between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, former President Donald Trump made his highly publicized return to the US Open, where it was his first appearance in the tournament since 2015, and his response to Alcaraz’s victory immediately went viral.

Donald Trump, security and delay at US Open 2025

Trump was invited by Rolex to use their VIP suite and controversy surrounded Trump’s visit for the political aspects, and the disruption it brought to the match day atmosphere. Security contained immensely new processes, leading to significant delays at Arthur Ashe Stadium with thousands of fans waiting in cars creating a 30minute delay prior to the match starting.

Donald Trump booed?

The mixed reaction persisted and persisted, even as audience members noted and reacted to Trump at various times as his face continually appeared on the screens. In lieu of fans that booed or cheered because of Trump, the USTA asked broadcasters to not air any boo or cheer associated with Trump, which was intended to limit the distractions to the viewers at home.

JUST NOW: Donald Trump is booed by the crowd as he arrives at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the US Open men’s final pic.twitter.com/CS46BKK0qL — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) September 7, 2025







US Open 2025 Men final

After the game had started again, Alcaraz put forth a four set triumph over Jannik Sinner: ‘6-2, 3-6, 6-1, and 6-4.’ His winning of the second US Open title found the No. 1 ranking restored to him. Alcaraz’s win, along with Trump’s solemnity, icy demeanor, and nearly mute reaction to the victory, contrasted strongly against the euphoric crowd, generating a short lived surge of memes and discussions online.

Carlos Alcaraz and his winning streak

Alcaraz will now be historically important in Supreme Court annals as he adds yet another trophy to his already heavy laden shelf, At this point, he is a six time Grand Slam champion and is on track to be the youngest male to achieve this accomplishment since Björn Borg. The current rivalry with Sinner will forever last a generational moment in men’s tennis. The presence of the former president at so grand an event as the US Open, while still in office, created with no little insight out of the box avenues are how politics and pop culture are being transformed gave rise to questions of media impartiality, crowd control, and athletes engaging in political theater.

Also Read: Carlos Alcaraz Crowned US Open Tennis Champion, Defeats Jannik Sinner