Indiana and Maryland are set to collide in a high-stakes Big Ten showdown this Sunday, offering fans an electrifying clash of contrasting narratives. While Maryland rides the momentum of a hot streak, Indiana looks to rebound and reignite its faltering season.

The Big Ten conference schedule continues this Sunday with Indiana hosting Maryland in what promises to be an exciting clash. The matchup will air on CBS, marking the first and only scheduled meeting between these two programs this season.

Maryland’s Recent Surge

The Terrapins have been in remarkable form, turning around their season after starting 1-3 in conference play earlier this month. Maryland has won four of its last five games, with impressive victories against UCLA, Nebraska, and Illinois.

In their latest outing, the Terrapins delivered a commanding 91-70 win over Illinois. Star center Derik Queen led the charge, showcasing his dominance and reaffirming his status as one of the top players in the country.

Indiana’s Struggles

The Hoosiers are currently grappling with a rough patch, having lost three of their last four games. Their sole win during this stretch came against Ohio State.

Indiana endured back-to-back blowout defeats to Iowa and Illinois earlier this month and is coming off a disappointing 79-70 loss to Northwestern. A victory against Maryland is crucial for Indiana to regain momentum and stay competitive in the Big Ten standings.

Indiana vs. Maryland: Game Details

Date : Sunday, Jan. 26

: Sunday, Jan. 26 Time : Noon ET

: Noon ET Location : Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana TV : CBS

: CBS Live Stream: Available on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App (Free). Streaming also available on Paramount+ with Showtime (Free trial offered).

Indiana vs. Maryland: Expert Predictions and Odds

According to SportsLine consensus odds, Maryland is a four-point favorite heading into the game.

“Indiana is in the midst of a brutal stretch,” analysts note. The Hoosiers will need to focus on containing Maryland’s Derik Queen to have a chance at victory. Queen’s recent performances have cemented his reputation as one of the top centers in college basketball, and slowing him down will be critical for Indiana’s defense.

Despite Indiana’s struggles, the game could provide an opportunity for the Hoosiers to prove their resilience. However, with Maryland riding a wave of strong performances and momentum, they are predicted to win and cover the spread.

Pick: Maryland -4

Final Thoughts

Sunday’s game presents contrasting narratives: Maryland’s upward trajectory against Indiana’s quest for redemption. Fans can expect a highly competitive showdown as both teams aim to strengthen their positions in the Big Ten standings.

