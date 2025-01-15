India’s Chess Star Arjun Erigaisi Wins Titled Tuesday, Defeats Magnus Carlsen And Fabiano Caruana In Online Chess

India's chess prodigy, Arjun Erigaisi, dazzled the chess world with his victory at Chess.com’s Titled Tuesday blitz tournament. With wins against Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana, Erigaisi secured his second Titled Tuesday triumph, cementing his place as a global chess powerhouse.

India’s top-ranked chess prodigy, Arjun Erigaisi, delivered a sensational performance at Chess.com’s Titled Tuesday blitz tournament, clinching the title with an impressive 10 points out of 11 rounds. Held around midnight on Tuesday, this prestigious online event featured over 900 participants, including some of the world’s most formidable chess players.

Erigaisi’s victory was marked by triumphs over World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the tenth round and World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana in the final. His only loss came in the seventh round to Hikaru Nakamura, the world’s third-ranked player, who later secured first place in the second Titled Tuesday event.

Congratulations to 🇮🇳 GM Arjun Erigaisi on winning the Early Titled Tuesday with 10/11!@ArjunErigaisi defeated Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana in the event! 👏 pic.twitter.com/jyAEeb2PPB — Chess.com – India (@chesscom_in) January 14, 2025

This marks the 21-year-old Erigaisi’s second Titled Tuesday victory, his first being in November 2023. Reflecting on his rise in the chess world, Erigaisi previously crossed the 2800-rating milestone, a feat achieved by only 16 grandmasters in history. Yet, the young chess star remains grounded.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, he said, “The satisfaction was there after winning because I won that game against a strong player, not because of reaching 2800. These numbers feel good, but they don’t matter that much anymore. I’m happy whether they happen or not.”

The tournament, which Nakamura described as “the world’s strongest online chess event,” demands strict adherence to fair play protocols, including Zoom monitoring. It is a proving ground for titled players to test their skills and claim bragging rights.

Interestingly, World Chess Champion D. Gukesh did not participate in this edition. Meanwhile, Erigaisi has been a vocal advocate for change in professional chess structures, echoing sentiments from American Grandmaster Hans Niemann, who called for a “pure meritocracy” approach akin to UFC or boxing.

With his latest victory, Arjun Erigaisi continues to solidify his place among chess elites, inspiring a generation of young chess enthusiasts worldwide.

