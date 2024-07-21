India’s Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out of Women's Asia Cup 2024 Due to Injury

India women’s off-spinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2024 after injuring her left-hand finger. She sustained a fracture to the fourth finger of her left hand, according to a press release from the Asian Cricket Council on Saturday.

India Women will face UAE Women in the fifth match of the tournament at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on Sunday. Tanuja Kanwar, receiving her maiden call-up, will replace the 21-year-old Patil for the remainder of the tournament.

In the previous match against Pakistan Women at Dambulla, Shreyanka bowled magnificently, taking two wickets and conceding just 14 runs with an economy of 4.2 in her 3.2 overs.

Recapping the match, Pakistan elected to bat first but lost wickets regularly. Notable performances came from Sidra Ameen (25 off 35 balls with three fours), Tuba Hassan (22 off 19 balls with three fours), and Fatima Sana (22* off 16 balls with a four and two sixes). Deepti Sharma (3/20) was the top bowler for India, supported by Shreyanka Patil (2/14) and Renuka Singh (2/14), with Pooja Vastrakar also taking two wickets.

In the run chase, India started strong with an 85-run stand between Shafali Varma (40 off 29 balls with six fours and a six) and Smriti Mandhana (45 off 31 balls with nine fours). Despite losing some wickets, India recovered to win the game by seven wickets with 35 balls remaining. Deepti Sharma was awarded Player of the Match.

(With ANI Inputs)

