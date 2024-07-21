Extend Working Hours of Employees To 14 Hours A Day: IT Companies Proposed Government

IT companies in Karnataka have proposed to the state government that employee working hours be extended to 14 hours a day. This proposal has faced strong backlash from workers, who argue that it is inhumane and raises concerns about health and job security.

The state government is looking into changing the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, to accommodate this proposal. The IT firms want to include their request in the amendment, which would legally extend working hours to 14 hours daily, including 2 hours of overtime.

Under the proposed plan, IT/ITeS/BPO employees could work up to 12 hours a day, with an additional 2 hours of overtime, totaling no more than 125 hours over a three-month period.

The government has started discussing this proposal, and it will be reviewed further, including possibly being brought before the cabinet.

Employees Opposes

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) strongly opposes the plan. They argue that it would lead to job losses as companies might switch from a three-shift system to a two-shift system, potentially reducing the workforce by one-third.

The union also highlighted concerns about the health impacts of longer working hours. According to KCCI, 45% of IT employees already suffer from mental health issues like depression, and 55% experience physical health problems. They believe that extending working hours would worsen these issues.

The union criticized the government for treating employees as machines rather than people with personal and social needs and urged the Siddaramaiah administration to reconsider the proposal.