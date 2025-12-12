LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India’s Struggle Continues In WTC As New Zealand Beat West Indies; Check Team India’s Current Rank In the Points Table

India’s Struggle Continues In WTC As New Zealand Beat West Indies; Check Team India’s Current Rank In the Points Table

India WTC Final 2025-27 Qualification Scenarios: India are presently place at number 6 spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table while New Zealand have moved to third after winning the second Test against West Indies.

Shubman Gill. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Shubman Gill. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 12, 2025 12:42:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India’s Struggle Continues In WTC As New Zealand Beat West Indies; Check Team India’s Current Rank In the Points Table

India WTC Final 2025-27 Qualification Scenarios: India’s chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final have become more difficult after New Zealand defeated West Indies in the second Test match and moved to the third spot in the rankings. The Kiwis are now ahead of Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India. 

The Shubman Gill-led side is currently placed at number 6 in the table with 52 points. Team India suffered a 0-2 defeat against South Africa at home and is now scheduled to feature in their next red-ball assignment against Sri Lanka in August 2026 away from home. The team will then travel to New Zealand for a two-match series in October-November 2026. This will be followed by a five-Test series against Australia at home. 

India will have to put up a near perfect show in the upcoming fixtures needing to win almost every game to stay in contention. 

New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test

West Indies were bowled out for 205 in the first innings while New Zealand replied with 278/9 in Wellington. The hosts then put up a brilliant show with the ball and riding on Jacob Duffy’s fifer, they wrapped up the second innings of the Caribbean side for 128 and then chased down the small target of 56 runs by 9 wickets. 

With this win, New Zealand have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and the two teams will now move to Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui for the third clash. 

India’s Struggle Continues In WTC As New Zealand Beat West Indies; Check Team India’s Current Rank In the Points Table

Also Read: Good News For Virat Kohli Fans As Delhi Announce Probables List For Vijay Hazare Trophy

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 11:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gautam gambhirhome-hero-pos-15New Zealand vs West IndiesWorld Test ChampionshipWTC Points table

RELATED News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rewrites U19 Records For IND With Breaking Century In Just 56 Balls vs UAE

Lionel Messi Lands In India, Meanwhile Indian Football Still Waiting For Takeoff

Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025: Full Schedule And How To Watch Live

Lionel Messi To Unveil Massive 70 Foot Monument During GOAT Tour In Kolkata

South Africa Level Series After Thumping India By 51 Runs in 2nd T20I

LATEST NEWS

Gold and Silver Price Today on 12 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

How Much Gold Can You Legally Buy In Cash In India? Daily And Total Limits Explained

India Emerges as a Global Leader in Machine Learning–Enabled Scientific Research, New Report Finds

India’s Struggle Continues In WTC As New Zealand Beat West Indies; Check Team India’s Current Rank In the Points Table

Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX IPO: What The $1.5 Trillion Listing Means For His Net Worth, Trillionaire Path And The Company’s Market Valuation

US To Deny Tourist Visas For ‘Birth Tourism’ As Trump Pushes To End Birthright Citizenship- What It Means For Indians| Explained

Park Medi World IPO Day 3: Last Chance To Grab Your Share In India’s Healthcare Boom

Why India-US Relations Strained Under Donald Trump: US Lawmakers Explain How Tariffs, H-1B Visa Changes And Pakistan Outreach Hurt Ties

‘Craziest IPO’ Of 2026? Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Public Listing With Trillion-Dollar Valuation

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

India’s Struggle Continues In WTC As New Zealand Beat West Indies; Check Team India’s Current Rank In the Points Table

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Struggle Continues In WTC As New Zealand Beat West Indies; Check Team India’s Current Rank In the Points Table

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s Struggle Continues In WTC As New Zealand Beat West Indies; Check Team India’s Current Rank In the Points Table
India’s Struggle Continues In WTC As New Zealand Beat West Indies; Check Team India’s Current Rank In the Points Table
India’s Struggle Continues In WTC As New Zealand Beat West Indies; Check Team India’s Current Rank In the Points Table
India’s Struggle Continues In WTC As New Zealand Beat West Indies; Check Team India’s Current Rank In the Points Table

QUICK LINKS