India’s Struggle Continues In WTC As New Zealand Beat West Indies; Check Team India’s Current Rank In the Points Table

India WTC Final 2025-27 Qualification Scenarios: India’s chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final have become more difficult after New Zealand defeated West Indies in the second Test match and moved to the third spot in the rankings. The Kiwis are now ahead of Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India.

The Shubman Gill-led side is currently placed at number 6 in the table with 52 points. Team India suffered a 0-2 defeat against South Africa at home and is now scheduled to feature in their next red-ball assignment against Sri Lanka in August 2026 away from home. The team will then travel to New Zealand for a two-match series in October-November 2026. This will be followed by a five-Test series against Australia at home.

India will have to put up a near perfect show in the upcoming fixtures needing to win almost every game to stay in contention.

New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test

West Indies were bowled out for 205 in the first innings while New Zealand replied with 278/9 in Wellington. The hosts then put up a brilliant show with the ball and riding on Jacob Duffy’s fifer, they wrapped up the second innings of the Caribbean side for 128 and then chased down the small target of 56 runs by 9 wickets.

With this win, New Zealand have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and the two teams will now move to Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui for the third clash.

