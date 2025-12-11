Good News For Virat Kohli Fans As Delhi Announce Probables List For Vijay Hazare Trophy

India’s star batter Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant were named in the massive list of 50 probable players for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kohli who was in brilliant form against South Africa had earlier confirmed his availability for the tournament.

The Delhi team will play their first two Elite Group D games against Andhra and Gujarat at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The side is also scheduled to play the remaining five games at the Alur Cricket Ground, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Kohli had been in a terrific batting form recently where he notched up four 50+ scores on the trot. After a couple of disappointing outings in Australia, Kohli made a fine return to form and ended the tour with a super 74* against the Aussies. The right-hander carried that form in the three-match series against South Africa and scored two hundreds in the first two ODIs and later struck a quick-fire fifty in the final ODI.

Delhi probable for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Dev Lakra, Divij Mehra, Yugal Saini, Sujal Singh, Rajneesh Dadar, Aman Bharti, Govind Mittal, Sumit Beniwal, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Dabas, Rahul Choudhary, Samarth Seth, Shivam Tripathi, Anmol Sharma, Shivam Gupta, Lakshay Thareja, Manan Bhardwaj, Rounak Waghela, Mayank Gussain, Keshav R Singh, Laxman, Divansh Rawat, Pranav Rajvanshi, Pranshu Vijayran, Siddhant Sharma, Gagan Vats, Vansh Bedi, Rahul Gahlot, Vishal Rai, Samarth Singh, Sanat Sangwan, Aayush Singh, Sumit Mathur, Sampooran Tripathi, Vivek Tiwari, Hrithik Shokeen, Tejas Baroka, Saksham Sharma, Dev Dubey, Shivam Sharma, Rohit Yadav, Anirudh Choudhary, Vishant Bhati, Pranav Pant, Pankaj Jaswal, Ajay Guliya, Siddhant Bansal, Vikas Solanki, Divij Prakash and Suryakant Chauhan