IPL 2024 Auction: These 15 Cricketers From J&K Are Set To Feature In Selection Process

The cricket scene in Jammu and Kashmir is undergoing a transformation. With 15 players from the state set to participate in the IPL 2024 auction, this marks a historic moment for both the sport and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

For the first time, 15 young cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the IPL selection process, setting a new record and potentially marking a significant milestone in the state’s cricket history. The auction, which will feature a total of 574 players, is scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25, 2024.

J&K cricketers gaining recognition

In recent years, players from Jammu and Kashmir have made a strong impression in domestic cricket and on the international stage, gaining recognition across India. One notable example is Umran Malik, who has already established himself in the IPL, serving as an inspiration to upcoming players. All eyes will now be on the performances of these new talents.

This achievement can be attributed to the concerted efforts made to promote cricket in Jammu and Kashmir. The region has seen improvements in facilities, the availability of coaches, and a more positive environment, all of which have provided young players with the opportunity to showcase their skills. This is not only a triumph for the sport but also a boost to the confidence and aspirations of the region’s new generation.

J&K players in IPL 2024 auction list

Tthe players from Jammu and Kashmir on the IPL 2024 auction list include: Umran Malik (Bowler), Abdul Samad (All-rounder), Rasikh Salam (Bowler), Atif Mushtaq (Bowler), Avinash Singh (Bowler), Nasir Lone (All-rounder), Mujtaba Yousuf (Bowler), Abid Mushtaq (All-rounder), Vivrant Sharma (All-rounder), Shubham Khajuria (Batsman), Musaif Ajaz, Kunal Chibb (Bowler), M Ashwin (Spinner), Yudhveer Singh (All-rounder), and Aquib Nabi (All-rounder).

Among these players, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad, who have previously represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, are expected to retain their spots due to their impressive performances.

Potential selections for IPL 2024

Mujtaba Yousuf, who has served as a net bowler in several seasons, is also seen as a likely candidate for a permanent IPL position due to his growing reputation. Another player gaining attention is Rasikh Salam, who has made an impression in previous IPL seasons and more recently, with his strong performances as part of the India A team. His recent form has positioned him as a strong contender for the upcoming season.

In previous editions of the IPL, at least eight players from Jammu and Kashmir were selected by various franchises, including Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Parvaiz Rasool, Rasikh Salam, Mohammad Mudhasir, Yudhveer Singh, and Manzoor Pandav. However, some of these players did not have many opportunities to play.

