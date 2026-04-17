IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Shouts, Jasprit Bumrah Looks Dejected, Rohit Sharma Stunned — Rift Brewing in Mumbai Indians Camp? Watch Viral Video

It has been the worst start imaginable for the star-studded Mumbai Indians team in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Additionally, after four defeats in five games, there is news coming out of the MI camp that there might be a rift brewing within the team. In their defeat against the Punjab Kings, there were moments where the senior players, including Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit Sharma, looked tense. During the second innings, Bumrah dropped a fairly straightforward catch to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh off Pandya’s bowling. Meanwhile, the opening batter from PBKS went on to score 80 runs, steering his side to victory.

Watch: Hardik Pandya shouts after Jasprit Bumrah drops a catch





It was a critical moment in the MI vs PBKS when Jasprit Bumrah dropped a catch to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh. The right-arm pacer dropped Prabhsimran Singh early in the chase, and the wicketkeeper batter went on to play an unbeaten knock of 80 runs. In a viral video from the clash, there is visible frustration across the faces of the players from the MI camp. While the MI captain, Pandya, was seen shouting at the players, Bumrah gave a cheeky smile to show his frustration over how the game had been playing out. Rohit Sharma, who has been sidelined with an injury too, appeared to be frustrated with the performance of the MI team.

MI vs PBKS: Has Jasprit Bumrah gone wicketless in IPL 2026?

Jasprit Bumrah’s inability to take a wicket has contributed massively to the Mumbai Indians’ poor performance in the season. The right-arm pacer has bowled 114 balls in the season so far but has not dismissed a single batter. His performances in the IPL 2026 have drawn surprised reactions after the bowler was in sensational form in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026. In eight innings, Bumrah picked up 14 wickets in the T20 World Cup, where India lifted the title. He was named the player of the match in the final and finished as the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

IPL 2026: Why did Rohit Sharma not play in MI vs PBKS clash at Wankhede?

Rohit Sharma had injured his hamstring earlier in the season, ruling him out of the clash against the Punjab Kings. It was confirmed at the toss by Hardik Pandya that the former MI skipper will at least miss a couple of games in the season. Rohit Sharma’s unavailability has been a massive point of concern for the Mumbai Indians, who now have to change their opening combination as well as their overseas combination. Meanwhile, his performance in the games he played was one of the few positives for the team. In four innings, Rohit scored 137 runs, averaging 45.66 while striking at 165.

Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya fails as an all-rounder

Hardik Pandya’s IPL 2026 performances have been lackluster. With both bat and ball in hand, the MI captain has fallen short. Pandya has struck at less than 160 and scored just 81 runs in four innings. Against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he achieved his maximum score of 40. In four games, the right-arm bowler has only taken a few wickets with the ball in hand. With an economy of 11.16, Pandya has shown no signs of ball control.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Did Mumbai Indians Team Bus Wait For Hardik Pandya’s GF Mahieka Sharma After MI vs PBKS Clash at Wankhede? Watch Viral Video