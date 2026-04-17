IPL 2026: Did Mumbai Indians Team Bus Wait For Hardik Pandya’s GF Mahieka Sharma After MI vs PBKS Clash at Wankhede? Watch Viral Video

MI vs PBKS: The Mumbai Indians have had a torrid start to the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. To add more salt to their injury, a video showing a bus waiting for Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. While social media users are calling it a team bus waiting for Mahieka, it is still unclear whether it was a team bus or not. However, be it a team bus carrying the players or the one carrying support staff and family members, the visuals from the video have added more unwanted pressure on the MI team, and especially skipper Hardik Pandya.

Watch: Mumbai Indians team bus stops for Mahieka Sharma?





In the video now doing the rounds on social media, Mahieka Sharma is seen asking whether there is space on the bus or not. The 25-year-old, while walking by the side of the bus, said, “Jagah hai ki nahi? (Is there any space?).” The Mumbai Indians’ fans are calling out the team and management for allegedly giving Mahieka special treatment. Given how the team is performing on the field, the fans are angry not only with the players’ performance but also with the management’s decisions regarding the treatment of the captain’s girlfriend.

Interestingly, Mahieka was also seen during the Mumbai Indians’ only win against the Kolkata Knight Riders at home. It was a historic win for the five-time champions against KKR as they won their first game of the season for the first time after 14 years. However, since then, the Hardik Pandya-led side has not won a single game and is languishing in ninth place in the points table.

IPL 2026: How has Mumbai Indians performed this season?

The Mumbai Indians have had a horrible start to their season. The five-time champions have managed to win a solitary game so far in the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders. What has made their performance even more questionable is that they have not been able to dominate the proceedings at home as well. After defeating KKR at Wankhede Stadium in their opening game, everything has gone wrong for the team.

Since then, MI has lost to the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals away from home. They returned home to play the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the 12th of April. However, despite winning the toss at home, the Hardik Pandya-led side fell short by 18 runs. In their following clash, against the Punjab Kings, MI was handed an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat.

IPL 2026: How has Hardik Pandya performed for Mumbai Indians?

Hardik Pandya has not had great performances in the IPL 2026. The MI skipper has disappointed with both bat and ball in hand. In four innings, Pandya has scored only 81 runs, striking at less than 160. His highest score of 40 came against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With the ball in hand, the right-arm pacer has managed to pick only a couple of wickets in four games. Going at an economy of 11.16, Pandya has not exuded any type of control with the ball.

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