IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Reveals SRH’s 300-Run Plan — Abhishek Sharma And Two Other Batters Named as Key to Achieving Record-Breaking Feat in IPL History

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad are among the few teams in the tournament who took the tournament by storm by registering massive totals in last year’s edition of the Indian Premier League. With the back of some aggressive batters in their line-ups, SRH achieved some huge totals to instill fear in the minds of other teams. Ahead of the upcoming edition of IPL, there are expectations from the ‘Orange Army’ to put up a show for the spectators.



In a recent event, the SRH captain Ishan Kishan also revealed the team’s plan on how they would go about the elusive 300-run mark in their games.

‘I think to score 300, we have two most important batters in the team – Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. So, if they get runs, we will definitely get 300. Me (Ishan) and Abhishek are happy with 70-70; you guys can score big hundreds,” Ishan quipped when asked about the team’s strategy to score 300.

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The SRH batting line-up has some of the most aggressive batters in world cricket. From overseas (Travis Head to Heinrich Klaasen) to Indian talent, SRH can dismantle any bowling line-up in the world.

Ishan Kishan’s Exceptional Form:

Notably, Ishan has been in exceptional form since leading Jharkhand to their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in 2025, finishing as the top scorer in the tournament with 517 runs. At the 2026 T20 WC, Ishan Kishan scored 317 runs with three fifties and ended as the team’s second-highest run-scorer.

SRH signed Ishan Kishan before the IPL 2025 season for Rs 14.5 crore and made an immediate impact, smashing a 45-ball century against Rajasthan Royals on debut for the franchise. However, he ended the season with 354 runs from 13 innings at an average of 35.40, with his form tapering off immediately after the century.

SRH will play their first game against RCB on March 28 in Bengaluru.

SRH full squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Krains Fuletra, Praful Hinge, Amit Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards.

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with inputs from agency