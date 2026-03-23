IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Reveals SRH’s 300-Run Plan — Abhishek Sharma And Two Other Batters Named as Key to Achieving Record-Breaking Feat in IPL History

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news dhurandhar 2 Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news dhurandhar 2 Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news dhurandhar 2 Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news dhurandhar 2 Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news dhurandhar 2 Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news dhurandhar 2 Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news dhurandhar 2 Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news dhurandhar 2 Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Reveals SRH’s 300-Run Plan — Abhishek Sharma And Two Other Batters Named as Key to Achieving Record-Breaking Feat in IPL History

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Reveals SRH’s 300-Run Plan — Abhishek Sharma And Two Other Batters Named as Key to Achieving Record-Breaking Feat in IPL History

SRH captain Ishan Kishan has outlined Sunrisers Hyderabad's plan to hit the 300-run mark in IPL 2026. Backed by Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, the 'Orange Army' looks to dominate following Kishan's stellar form in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

A still from the SRH pre-season event. (Credits: SRH)
A still from the SRH pre-season event. (Credits: SRH)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 23, 2026 12:18:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Reveals SRH’s 300-Run Plan — Abhishek Sharma And Two Other Batters Named as Key to Achieving Record-Breaking Feat in IPL History

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad are among the few teams in the tournament who took the tournament by storm by registering massive totals in last year’s edition of the Indian Premier League. With the back of some aggressive batters in their line-ups, SRH achieved some huge totals to instill fear in the minds of other teams. Ahead of the upcoming edition of IPL, there are expectations from the ‘Orange Army’ to put up a show for the spectators.
 
In a recent event, the SRH captain Ishan Kishan also revealed the team’s plan on how they would go about the elusive 300-run mark in their games.

‘I think to score 300, we have two most important batters in the team – Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. So, if they get runs, we will definitely get 300. Me (Ishan) and Abhishek are happy with 70-70; you guys can score big hundreds,” Ishan quipped when asked about the team’s strategy to score 300.

Check out the video here:


The SRH batting line-up has some of the most aggressive batters in world cricket. From overseas (Travis Head to Heinrich Klaasen) to Indian talent, SRH can dismantle any bowling line-up in the world.

Ishan Kishan’s Exceptional Form:

Notably, Ishan has been in exceptional form since leading Jharkhand to their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in 2025, finishing as the top scorer in the tournament with 517 runs. At the 2026 T20 WC, Ishan Kishan scored 317 runs with three fifties and ended as the team’s second-highest run-scorer.

SRH signed Ishan Kishan before the IPL 2025 season for Rs 14.5 crore and made an immediate impact, smashing a 45-ball century against Rajasthan Royals on debut for the franchise. However, he ended the season with 354 runs from 13 innings at an average of 35.40, with his form tapering off immediately after the century.

SRH will play their first game against RCB on March 28 in Bengaluru.

SRH full squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Krains Fuletra, Praful Hinge, Amit Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards.

Also Read: CSK ‘Roar’ Event: Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden Become Maiden Inductees In Franchise’s Hall Of Fame

with inputs from agency

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IPL 2026Ishan Kishan SRH captainSRHSunrisers HyderabadSunrisers Hyderabad 300 runsTravis Head

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Did LSG Plan to Release ₹27 Crore Rishabh Pant? Sanjiv Goenka Breaks Silence on Rumours Around IPL’s Most Expensive Player

PSL 2026 Trolled as ‘Petrol Shortage League’: Iceland Cricket Mocks PCB as Fuel Crisis, Empty Stadiums Spark Online Storm

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Muralitharan ‘Iconic’ Duo Outfox Sanju Samson At CSK ‘Roar’ Event | Video

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores ‘901st’ Career Goal Inter Miami Sink New York City By 3-2

La Liga Round-Up: Real Madrid Beat Atletico Madrid in Derby, Barcelona Extend Lead as Table Toppers vs Rayo Vallecano; Alaves, Athletic Club Register Wins

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Reveals SRH’s 300-Run Plan — Abhishek Sharma And Two Other Batters Named as Key to Achieving Record-Breaking Feat in IPL History

Germany Faces Severe Labour Shortage As Industries Turn To Indian Workers To Replace Retiring Workforce, Opening New Opportunities For Skilled Migrants

Fact Check: Is Dhurandhar 3 Titled As ‘Mayhem’ Set To Release In June 2026? Here’s The Truth Behind The VIRAL Post

BSEB 12th Result 2026: When And At What Time Will Results Be Out?

AriesX by StudioBackdrops Unveils ‘Clix’ One-Click Softbox to Simplify Studio Lighting Setup

UAE Weather Forecast Today (March 23): Rain, Strong Winds, Dust Haze Alert Till March 27; Check Dubai, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast, Do’s & Don’ts, Tips to Avoid Dh2,000 Fine

Indian Army Nursing Assistant Recruitment 2026: Eligibility, Last Date, Apply Link Here

Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 23: MCX Gold Prices Crash Up to 6%, Falls Below Rs 1.37 Lakh, Silver Slumps Rs 14,000; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: Dual 50MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, And 7,500mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Price In India

23 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs This Navratri | Latest Astrology News

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Reveals SRH’s 300-Run Plan — Abhishek Sharma And Two Other Batters Named as Key to Achieving Record-Breaking Feat in IPL History

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Reveals SRH’s 300-Run Plan — Abhishek Sharma And Two Other Batters Named as Key to Achieving Record-Breaking Feat in IPL History

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Reveals SRH’s 300-Run Plan — Abhishek Sharma And Two Other Batters Named as Key to Achieving Record-Breaking Feat in IPL History
IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Reveals SRH’s 300-Run Plan — Abhishek Sharma And Two Other Batters Named as Key to Achieving Record-Breaking Feat in IPL History
IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Reveals SRH’s 300-Run Plan — Abhishek Sharma And Two Other Batters Named as Key to Achieving Record-Breaking Feat in IPL History
IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Reveals SRH’s 300-Run Plan — Abhishek Sharma And Two Other Batters Named as Key to Achieving Record-Breaking Feat in IPL History

QUICK LINKS