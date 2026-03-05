LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Sangeetha ind vs eng indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad india news Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah breaking-news Sangeetha ind vs eng indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad india news Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah breaking-news Sangeetha ind vs eng indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad india news Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah breaking-news Sangeetha ind vs eng indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad india news Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news Sangeetha ind vs eng indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad india news Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah breaking-news Sangeetha ind vs eng indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad india news Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah breaking-news Sangeetha ind vs eng indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad india news Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah breaking-news Sangeetha ind vs eng indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad india news Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ISL 2025-26: East Bengal and FC Goa Settle For Goalless Stalemate in Kolkata

ISL 2025-26: East Bengal and FC Goa Settle For Goalless Stalemate in Kolkata

East Bengal FC and FC Goa play out a historic goalless draw in the ISL 2025-26 season at the Salt Lake Stadium. Despite big chances for Youssef Ezzejjari and a Player of the Match performance from Miguel Ferreira, the first-ever 0-0 stalemate between these sides leaves them splitting the points in Kolkata.

East Bengal and FC Goa Settle For Goalless Stalemate in Kolkata. Photo: East Bengal FC- X
East Bengal and FC Goa Settle For Goalless Stalemate in Kolkata. Photo: East Bengal FC- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 5, 2026 22:35:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ISL 2025-26: East Bengal and FC Goa Settle For Goalless Stalemate in Kolkata

ISL 2025-26: The high-stakes Indian Super League clash between East Bengal FC and FC Goa at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ended in a grueling 0-0 draw on Thursday evening. In a match defined by defensive masterclasses and agonising missed opportunities, both sides were forced to share the spoils, marking the first-ever goalless stalemate in the head-to-head history of these two clubs in the ISL.

The contest began with immediate intensity as FC Goa nearly silenced the home crowd within the opening minutes. Serbian playmaker Dejan Drazic found Ishan Pandita with a delicate lobbed ball over the defense, but a sensational recovery tackle from Anwar Ali prevented the striker from testing the goalkeeper. East Bengal soon found their rhythm, with coach Oscar Bruzon handing first starts of the season to Mohamad Rakip and Naorem Mahesh Singh, a move that helped the hosts control possession through the midfield.

The game’s biggest chance fell to East Bengal’s talismanic forward Youssef Ezzejjari at the fifteen-minute mark. Naorem Mahesh Singh released Bipin Singh on the left flank, whose pinpoint cross found Ezzejjari completely unmarked in the box, but the striker uncharacteristically skied his volley over the crossbar. FC Goa responded with their own offensive surge toward the end of the first half, as Boris Singh’s powerful strike rattled the post, while East Bengal’s Mohamad Rashid saw his long-range screamer tipped onto the bar by goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari. 

You Might Be Interested In

The second half transitioned into a cagey, tactical battle as both managers introduced fresh legs to break the deadlock. Despite the introduction of Jay Gupta and PV Vishnu for the Red and Gold Brigade, and Raynier Fernandes for the Gaurs, neither side could find the clinical touch needed in the final third. Miguel Ferreira was ultimately named Player of the Match for his tireless creativity and defensive contributions in the heart of the park.

With this result, FC Goa moves provisionally to third in the table with eight points, while East Bengal remains close behind in fourth with seven. While both coaches expressed frustration over the wasted chances, the draw highlights the growing defensive stability of both squads as they navigate the business end of the season. 

Also Read: East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Score Highlights: EBFC 0-0 FCG At Full-Time | Match Ends In Goalless Stalemate

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 10:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: East BengalEast Bengal vs FC GoaFC GoaIndian Super Leagueislisl 2025-26

RELATED News

IND vs ENG: Jofra Archer Joins Lasith Malinga in Unwanted T20 World Cup Record List

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson’s Blistering 89 Helps India Set Up T20 World Cup Record, Become First Team To Achieve Huge Feat

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Hugs Sakshi Dhoni During T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal at Wankhede | Watch Video

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Pair Create History In Semi-Final, Break 19-Year-Old T20 World Cup Record

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Innings of The Highest Calibre’: Fans Shower Praise on Sanju Samson After His Blistering 89 off 42 During IND vs ENG Semi-Final

LATEST NEWS

Who Will Replace CV Ananda Bose? West Bengal Governor Resigns; Governor Shuffle Leaves Mamata Banerjee Unimpressed

IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Reported Missing Over Assam: Fighter Jet Loses Radar Contact After Take-Off From Jorhat

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Ending Soon? Spin-Off Manga Nears ‘Super Climax’ With Chapter 25 Expected On…

Did Vijay Make It Official With Trisha? TVK Chief Attends A Wedding Reception With Rumoured Lover Just Days After Wife Sangeetha Filed For Divorce- WATCH!

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Innings of The Highest Calibre’: Fans Shower Praise on Sanju Samson After His Blistering 89 off 42 During IND vs ENG Semi-Final

Indian Navy Reveals They Began Search And Rescue After Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Sent A Distress Signal, Deployed Aircraft And Two Warships

What Does ‘Operation Epic Fury: 100 Hours’ Reveal? US Releases Strike Video As 2,000 Attacks Hit Iran, Death Toll Crosses 1000 – Watch

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma Fails Again in T20 World Cup 2026, ‘Bring Back Shubman Gill’ Trends as Fans Slam India Opener on X; Sparks Meme Fest

Who Is CV Ananda Bose? West Bengal Governor Resigns Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections: ‘Spent Enough Time’

Saleem Wastik’s Latest Health Update: Ex-Muslim YouTuber, Who Got Stabbed Near Home, Regains Consciousness In Hospital, See Video Here!

ISL 2025-26: East Bengal and FC Goa Settle For Goalless Stalemate in Kolkata

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ISL 2025-26: East Bengal and FC Goa Settle For Goalless Stalemate in Kolkata

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ISL 2025-26: East Bengal and FC Goa Settle For Goalless Stalemate in Kolkata
ISL 2025-26: East Bengal and FC Goa Settle For Goalless Stalemate in Kolkata
ISL 2025-26: East Bengal and FC Goa Settle For Goalless Stalemate in Kolkata
ISL 2025-26: East Bengal and FC Goa Settle For Goalless Stalemate in Kolkata

QUICK LINKS