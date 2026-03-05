ISL 2025-26: East Bengal and FC Goa Settle For Goalless Stalemate in Kolkata

ISL 2025-26: The high-stakes Indian Super League clash between East Bengal FC and FC Goa at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan ended in a grueling 0-0 draw on Thursday evening. In a match defined by defensive masterclasses and agonising missed opportunities, both sides were forced to share the spoils, marking the first-ever goalless stalemate in the head-to-head history of these two clubs in the ISL.

The contest began with immediate intensity as FC Goa nearly silenced the home crowd within the opening minutes. Serbian playmaker Dejan Drazic found Ishan Pandita with a delicate lobbed ball over the defense, but a sensational recovery tackle from Anwar Ali prevented the striker from testing the goalkeeper. East Bengal soon found their rhythm, with coach Oscar Bruzon handing first starts of the season to Mohamad Rakip and Naorem Mahesh Singh, a move that helped the hosts control possession through the midfield.

The game’s biggest chance fell to East Bengal’s talismanic forward Youssef Ezzejjari at the fifteen-minute mark. Naorem Mahesh Singh released Bipin Singh on the left flank, whose pinpoint cross found Ezzejjari completely unmarked in the box, but the striker uncharacteristically skied his volley over the crossbar. FC Goa responded with their own offensive surge toward the end of the first half, as Boris Singh’s powerful strike rattled the post, while East Bengal’s Mohamad Rashid saw his long-range screamer tipped onto the bar by goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari.

The second half transitioned into a cagey, tactical battle as both managers introduced fresh legs to break the deadlock. Despite the introduction of Jay Gupta and PV Vishnu for the Red and Gold Brigade, and Raynier Fernandes for the Gaurs, neither side could find the clinical touch needed in the final third. Miguel Ferreira was ultimately named Player of the Match for his tireless creativity and defensive contributions in the heart of the park.

With this result, FC Goa moves provisionally to third in the table with eight points, while East Bengal remains close behind in fourth with seven. While both coaches expressed frustration over the wasted chances, the draw highlights the growing defensive stability of both squads as they navigate the business end of the season.

