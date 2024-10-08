Home
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Israel To Face France In Nations League Fixture Amid Political Tensions

Israel will restart their Nations League game against France in Budapest, Hungary. Fans from both sides are anticipating the game even more, amid Macron's comment about disarmament towards Israel

Israel To Face France In Nations League Fixture Amid Political Tensions

Israel is all set to face France this Friday in a UEFA Nations League fixture. Fans from both sides are anticipating the game even more, amid Macron’s comment about disarmament towards Israel. Political tensions have been brawling amongst the countries and this fixture is set to take centre stage, with football being culturally engrained in the continent.

Filling the Big Shoes

Keeping politics aside, Didier Deschamps has some serious gaps to fill in the squad. The Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe hasn’t been picked by the French coach due to the slight injury he sustained in domestic football. Atletico Madrid player Antonie Griezman ahead of the international break has announced his retirement from International football.

This puts the French team in a very difficult position as they lack experienced attackers in the squad. The French team is in a very difficult position with the injury of central defender Upamecano as well and France will miss the services of Inter striker Marcus Thuram.

Potential Underdogs

Despite the discrepancies in the French squad, they will still be regarded as the favourites of the game courtesy of their squad depth. This time, Israel has a very good chance of hurting Les Bleus, since most of the main men are sidelined due to injuries.

Israel gave a decent account of themselves despite losing to Belgium and Italy in their previous Nations League fixtures. Experienced defender Eli Dasa returns to the squad after he missed previous fixtures in September. Doron Leidner will feature as a left-back. RB Salszburg’s Oscar Galukh will feature alongside Charlotte FC’s Liel Abada. Manor Solomon is another star winger to look for who plays for Leeds United on loan from Tottenham Hotspurs.

Tai Baribo who’s had a good outing this season with nine goals and two assists in nineteen appearances is expected to start against Les Bleus.

Israel will restart their Nations League game against France in Budapest, Hungary.

