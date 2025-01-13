James Anderson Commits To County For Lancashire With A 1-Year Contract After Retirement From International Cricket

James Anderson, the iconic England pacer with 704 Test wickets, has decided to continue playing professional cricket with Lancashire despite his retirement from international cricket. The 42-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the club, committing to play in both the County Championship and the Vitality Blast competitions for the 2025 season.

Anderson, who made his final Test appearance in July 2024 against the West Indies, has not competed in a match since then. However, he will make his first T20 appearance in over a decade this summer, marking his return to competitive cricket. Lancashire confirmed his new deal, which comes after the end of his ECB central contract.

Reflecting on his decision, Anderson shared his excitement, saying, “I’m incredibly excited to sign this contract with Lancashire and resume playing professional cricket again next season. This club has played a huge part in my life since I was a teenager, so to have the opportunity to wear the Red Rose again is something I am really looking forward to.”

The pacer expressed his dedication to maintaining high fitness levels during the winter, ensuring he will be ready when the county season kicks off in April. Anderson, who made his debut for Lancashire in 2001, is eager to play in front of the club’s supporters at Emirates Old Trafford, a venue he holds dear.

Mark Chilton, Lancashire’s director of cricket performance, also expressed his delight, saying, “It is fantastic news for all connected with the club that he has chosen to continue his playing career with Lancashire.”

As the county cricket season approaches, fans will eagerly await Anderson’s return to action, knowing the legendary bowler still has much to offer.

