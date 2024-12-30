Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
Jasprit Bumrah In The List For ICC Test Cricketer Of The Year Award

Jasprit Bumrah, India's vice-captain and premier fast bowler, has earned a nomination for the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men’s ‘Test Cricketer of the Year’ Award for 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s vice-captain and premier fast bowler, has earned a nomination for the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s ‘Test Cricketer of the Year’ Award for 2024. He is competing with England’s Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis for this prestigious honor.

Bumrah had an exceptional year in Test cricket, recording impressive performances throughout the 2024 season. In just 13 matches, he claimed 71 wickets, surpassing his combined total for the previous four years. His remarkable bowling average stood at 14.92, with five five-wicket hauls—three of which came in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, and one each against South Africa and England.

The year began with Bumrah showcasing his skills in the South Africa series, picking up figures of 2/25 and 6/61 at Newlands. He continued his stellar form in India’s five-Test home series against England, claiming 19 wickets on spin-friendly pitches. Bumrah’s successful year continued in Bangladesh, where he took nine wickets to help India win the series 2-0.

However, his most challenging series came against New Zealand, where he only managed three wickets in the first two Tests before going wicketless in Pune. Despite the tough series, he made an unforgettable mark in Australia. In his first match as stand-in captain in Perth, Bumrah produced a brilliant 5/30 to lead India to a historic victory. He followed up with another 13 wickets in the four innings during the series.

Bumrah’s year concluded with a strong performance in Perth, taking nine more wickets, although India ultimately lost the match by 184 runs.

His competition for the ICC Men’s ‘Test Cricketer of the Year’ Award is fierce. Joe Root, the highest run-scorer in Tests in 2024, amassed 1556 runs at an average of 55.57, including six centuries and five fifties. Kamindu Mendis enjoyed a breakout year, becoming the third-fastest to reach 1000 Test runs, matching Don Bradman’s 13-innings record. He finished the year with a remarkable batting average of 74.92, the best among all players with more than two Test appearances in 2024.

Harry Brook also had a stellar year, scoring 1100 runs in 12 Tests at an average of 55. His highlights included four centuries and three fifties, with a memorable 317-run knock against Pakistan.

With these outstanding performances, Bumrah faces tough competition for the prestigious award, but his incredible bowling achievements make him a strong contender.

Jasprit Bumrah

