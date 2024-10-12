Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Jaydev Unadkat Extends Contract With Sussex

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace opened up about the quality that he offers to the team both as a player and as a person.

Jaydev Unadkat Extends Contract With Sussex

India pacer Jaydev Unadkat has extended his association with Sussex after signing a contract extension with them for the 2025 and 2026 County Championship seasons.

Unadkat first signed for Sussex in 2023, and in his debut season he scythed 11 wickets in three matches. He returned to the team in 2024 and picked up a whopping 22 wickets at an average of 14.40 in five games. His heroices with the ball directly played a part in helping Sussex win the Division Two title.

“When I came to Hove last year, I wasn’t sure what was on offer in the County Championship and how would I adapt to it. But after a few games now, I can definitely say Hove is my home away from home and Good Old Sussex by The Sea has my heart,” Unadkat was quoted as saying in a release by the team.

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace opened up about the quality that he offers to the team both as a player and as a person.

“Everyone at Hove is very pleased and excited that Jaydev [Unadkat] has signed a two-year extension and will be returning to the Club for the next two seasons,” he said.

“Jaydev’s quality on the pitch has been so evident for everyone else to see, but just as importantly his qualities as a person make him one of the most popular and nicest guys any team could wish for,” he added.

Unadkat is currently leading Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, which began on Friday. Notably, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Unadkat had an underwhelming season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, In 11 matches he managed to claim 8 wickets at an economy of 10.24.

MUST READ | Ollie Pope Lauds Root, Brook After England Beat Pakistan in First Test

(With inputs from ANI)

Cricket Jaydev Unadkat Sussex
Advertisement
