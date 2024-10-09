Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Joe Root Scripts History Becoming The All Time Top Scorer For England In Tests

The 33-year-old right-handed batsman broke the record on October 9 by becoming the all-time top scorer by breaking the record of England legend Alistar Cook.

Joe Root Scripts History Becoming The All Time Top Scorer For England In Tests

Former England captain Joe Root created history on Wednesday by becoming England’s leading run-scorer in Test Cricket. The 33-year-old right-handed batsman broke the record on October 9 by becoming the all-time top scorer by breaking the record of England legend Alistar Cook.

Alister Cook scored 12,472 runs in 161 tests in his 12-year-long international career. Root who’s playing his 147th test of his career has now scored 12,473 runs to his name now. The right-handed batsman needed 71 runs in the first test to go past Cook’s tally, and he achieved the tally in the first innings itself. Root stood on the pitch and played a perfectly executed on-drive as the Englishmen continued to dominate the game on a batter-friendly surface.

Joe Root got to the landmark at 71 on day three of the England-Pakistan Multan test. As Root reached the milestone, all of his teammates and the coaching staff in the dressing room gave a standing ovation to the record-breaking batsman. Root took a moment and acknowledged the appreciation by raising the bat towards the dressing room.

With this, Root has moved to the fifth position in the list of top scorers in Test cricket. The all-time top scorer in Test cricket is Sachin Tendulkar with 15,921 runs in 200 games. Australia’s Ricky Ponting, South Africa’s Jacque Kallis and India’s Rahul Dravid have 13,378, 13,289 and 13,288 runs to their names and they respectively acquire 13,378, 13,289 and 13,288 runs.

Joe Root has scored 34 centuries and 64 half-centuries in his test career. The Englishman will look to continue to assert his dominance, in the upcoming tests against Pakistan.

Read More : IND vs NZ: Kane Williamson To Miss Start Of India Tour Over THIS Reason

Filed under

Also Read

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No...

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The First Indian To Achieve The Feat

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The...

After Ratan Tata’s Demise, Who Will Head The ₹33.7 Trillion Worth Tata Group’s Empire?

After Ratan Tata’s Demise, Who Will Head The ₹33.7 Trillion Worth Tata Group’s Empire?

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox