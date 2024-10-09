Joe Root Scripts History Becoming The All Time Top Scorer For England In Tests

The 33-year-old right-handed batsman broke the record on October 9 by becoming the all-time top scorer by breaking the record of England legend Alistar Cook.

Former England captain Joe Root created history on Wednesday by becoming England’s leading run-scorer in Test Cricket. The 33-year-old right-handed batsman broke the record on October 9 by becoming the all-time top scorer by breaking the record of England legend Alistar Cook.

Alister Cook scored 12,472 runs in 161 tests in his 12-year-long international career. Root who’s playing his 147th test of his career has now scored 12,473 runs to his name now. The right-handed batsman needed 71 runs in the first test to go past Cook’s tally, and he achieved the tally in the first innings itself. Root stood on the pitch and played a perfectly executed on-drive as the Englishmen continued to dominate the game on a batter-friendly surface.

Joe Root got to the landmark at 71 on day three of the England-Pakistan Multan test. As Root reached the milestone, all of his teammates and the coaching staff in the dressing room gave a standing ovation to the record-breaking batsman. Root took a moment and acknowledged the appreciation by raising the bat towards the dressing room.

With this, Root has moved to the fifth position in the list of top scorers in Test cricket. The all-time top scorer in Test cricket is Sachin Tendulkar with 15,921 runs in 200 games. Australia’s Ricky Ponting, South Africa’s Jacque Kallis and India’s Rahul Dravid have 13,378, 13,289 and 13,288 runs to their names and they respectively acquire 13,378, 13,289 and 13,288 runs.

Joe Root has scored 34 centuries and 64 half-centuries in his test career. The Englishman will look to continue to assert his dominance, in the upcoming tests against Pakistan.

Read More : IND vs NZ: Kane Williamson To Miss Start Of India Tour Over THIS Reason