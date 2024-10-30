Kagiso Rabada Is Now The No. 1 Bowler In The ICC Test Rankings, Surpassing Jasprit Bumrah

Kagiso Rabada has risen to the top of the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, overtaking India’s Jasprit Bumrah to become the No. 1 Test bowler

Kagiso Rabada has risen to the top of the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, overtaking India’s Jasprit Bumrah to become the No. 1 Test bowler. This achievement follows his stellar performance during the ongoing ICC World Test Championship, where he reached a significant milestone by claiming his 300th Test wicket in South Africa’s seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

In that match, Rabada showcased his skills by taking nine wickets, which propelled him three places up the rankings and allowed him to surpass not only Bumrah but also fellow bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Ravichandran Ashwin. This marks Rabada’s return to the top ranking for Test bowlers for the first time since early 2019, having first held this prestigious position in January 2018.

Currently, Hazlewood is positioned at No. 2 in the rankings, while Bumrah and Ashwin occupy third and fourth place, respectively. The recent updates also highlighted the rise of Pakistani spinner Noman Ali, who made a significant leap of eight spots to ninth overall after his impressive performance, taking nine wickets in his side’s recent series win against England.

Additionally, New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner enjoyed a remarkable climb, rising 30 places to 44th overall after securing a stunning 13-wicket haul against India. In the rankings for Test batters, Rachin Ravindra is among the notable movers, advancing eight spots to 10th. England’s Joe Root continues to hold the top spot, despite underwhelming performances in the recent Test against Pakistan, where he scored just five and 33 runs.

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal benefited from his performances against New Zealand, climbing to third place in the batting rankings after scoring 30 and 77. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel entered the top 10 for Test batters, improving 20 places to seventh thanks to his impressive innings of 134 against England.

In the Test all-rounder category, India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin maintain their strong lead, with Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan making headlines by rising two places to third following his solid contributions with bat and ball against South Africa. Overall, the latest ICC rankings reflect the dynamic nature of international cricket and the individual brilliance showcased by players across various teams.

