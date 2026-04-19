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Home > Sports News > KKR vs RR Highlights: Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy Guide Kolkata Knight Riders To First Win In IPL 2026

KKR vs RR Highlights: Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy Guide Kolkata Knight Riders To First Win In IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders secured their first IPL 2026 win against Rajasthan Royals, powered by Rinku Singh’s unbeaten fifty and Anukul Roy’s crucial cameo. Varun Chakravarthy’s three-wicket haul helped restrict RR, sealing a thrilling chase at Eden Gardens.

Rinku Singh guides KKR to its first win in IPL 2026. Image Credit: X/@IPL
Rinku Singh guides KKR to its first win in IPL 2026. Image Credit: X/@IPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: April 19, 2026 19:48:15 IST

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KKR vs RR Highlights: Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy Guide Kolkata Knight Riders To First Win In IPL 2026

KKR vs RR Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders finally recorded their first win of the IPL 2026. It was vice-captain Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy who guided the three-time champions to a four-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals. Rinku, after being dropped on eight, scored an unbeaten 53 off 34 balls to finish off the chase. However, it was Anukul whose cameo proved to be crucial. The uncapped all-rounder did not get a chance to bowl in the first innings, but starred with the bat, scoring 29 runs in 16 balls. It was a well-rounded bowling effort in the first innings from the Knight Riders to restrict the Royals to 155 runs in the first innings despite an 81-run opening stand. 

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals standings

With this win, Kolkata Knight Riders made it to the ninth spot on the IPL 2026 standings. The Knight Riders won their first game after having one of their games washed out earlier in the season. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals endured their second loss in a row. They are still placed third on the points table but have played a game more than Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, who can overtake them with a win.

KKR vs RR: Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh guide Kolkata Knight Riders to first IPL 2026 win

Chasing 155, Kolkata Knight Riders stuttered in the second innings. The three-time champions lost half of their side with only 70 runs on the board. Ramandeep Singh was dismissed in the 14th over, which brought Anukul Roy to the crease to join Rinku Singh. The two left-handed batters shared a 76-run unbeaten stand for the seventh wicket to guide KKR to their first win of the season. Anukul played with a high strike rate while Rinku anchored the chase after being dropped by Nandre Burger early into the innings. However, the KKR vice-captain showed his experience in the final five overs. With 59 runs needed off 30 balls, Rinku scored 34 runs off 17 deliveries after settling at the crease. Anukul too scored 25 off 11 deliveries during this phase to win the clash for the hosts at Eden Gardens.

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KKR vs RR: Yash Punja’s tight spell on debut goes in vain

Yash Raj Punja, making his debut for the Rajasthan Royals, bowled a tight spell, almost winning the clash for his team. The 19-year-old, who was picked up by RR for ₹30 lakhs, came in the second innings as an impact player. In his four overs, Yash Punja gave only 25 runs while picking up a crucial wicket. The tall leg-spinner picked up his first wicket in the Indian Premier League to dismiss Ramandeep Singh in the 14th over. Having been born in the U.A.E., Yash Raj was not only making his IPL debut but was also playing his first T20 match.

KKR vs RR: Varun Chakravarthy shines in the first innings at Eden Gardens

Varun Chakravarthy bowled a magical spell in the first innings to restrict the Rajasthan Royals to a score of only 155 runs. The Indian spinner picked up three wickets and made sure that he kept things tight. Having endured a few tough weeks, it was a crucial spell for the number one-ranked T20I bowler. He broke the opening stand, taking Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wicket. He dismissed Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag as well to claim a three-wicket haul. Chakravarthy bowled a tight spell, giving only 14 runs in his four overs. 

Also Read: KKR vs RR Watch Video: Dhruv Jurel Stunning Stumping Sends Back Cameron Green | IPL Today Match

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Tags: Anukul RoyEden Gardenshome-hero-pos-7IPL 2026IPL match highlightsKKR vs RRKKR vs RR highlightsKolkata Knight Ridersrajasthan royalsrinku singhVarun ChakravarthyYash Punja

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KKR vs RR Highlights: Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy Guide Kolkata Knight Riders To First Win In IPL 2026
KKR vs RR Highlights: Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy Guide Kolkata Knight Riders To First Win In IPL 2026
KKR vs RR Highlights: Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy Guide Kolkata Knight Riders To First Win In IPL 2026
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