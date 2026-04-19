KKR vs RR Watch Video: Dhruv Jurel Stunning Stumping Sends Back Cameron Green | IPL Today Match

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Dhruv Jurel effected a stumping that stunned not only Kolkata Knight Riders’ Cameron Green but also the fans watching the KKR vs RR match. Ravi Bishnoi was the bowler, who bowled one down the leg side, which was collected by Jurel while diving, and in the same motion, he threw the ball at the stumps, catching the Aussie all-rounder short of his ground. Green came into this game on the back of a solid half-century against the Gujarat Titans. He was once again looking dangerous at the crease before Jurel’s moment of brilliance ended his innings. He scored 27 runs in only 13 balls, hitting four fours and a solitary six during his stay at the crease. With RR defending a small total of 155 runs, it is moments like these that could turn the game in favour of Riyan Parag’s side.

WATCH: Dhruv Jurel with brilliant stumping catches Cameron Green out of his crease in KKR vs RR









Dhruv Jurel’s incredible stumping came on the fourth ball of the fifth over. After a solid start from the RR pacers in the first four overs, where both Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger picked up a wicket each, it was Ravi Bishnoi who was given the ball. The leg-spinner bowled a delivery down the leg side, which was a wide, but it resulted in a crucial wicket for the Riyan Parag-led unit. Green, who had finally struck some form in the previous game, had gotten off to a great start. However, he was dismissed before he could inflict more damage to the Royals.

KKR vs RR: How has Dhruv Jurel in IPL 2026?

Dhruv Jurel has scored 181 runs in six innings so far in the IPL 2026. The wicketkeeper batter started the season strongly. However, a couple of low scores in the last two games have meant that he has not been able to make the same level of impact he made in the first few games. Jurel starred for the Royals in two games against the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He scored 75 against the Titans before playing an unbeaten knock of 81 against RCB. But he was dismissed for a duck against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game before making only five runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, as a wicketkeeper, Juel has continued to shine behind the stumps. He has taken eight catches so far in the season. His first stumping came today, dismissing Cameron Green.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard

Kolkata Knight Riders put on a strong bowling performance in the first innings. The three-time champions restricted the Rajasthan Royals to a score of only 155 runs at Eden Gardens. Varun Chakravarthy was the pick among the bowlers as he took three wickets. In his spell of four overs, the Indian spinner gave only 14 runs while keeping a check on the RR batters. Kartik Tyagi too took three wickets while giving 22 runs in his four overs. Varun’s spin bowling partner, Sunil Narine, picked up a couple of wickets too.

In the second innings, the Royals have started being right on the money. The fast bowlers, Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, struck in their first overs, sending the two KKR opening batters back to the pavilion. Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi took the crucial wicket of Cameron Green before Ravindra Jadeja picked up two more wickets.

Also Read: IPL 2026, KKR vs RR: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals Trolled For Poor Batting Performance, As Varun Chakravarthy Bowls Magical Spell