IPL 2026, KKR vs RR: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals Trolled For Poor Batting Performance, As Varun Chakravarthy Bowls Magical Spell

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Finally, Kolkata Knight Riders have put on a dominating bowling performance. The Knight Riders, playing at home, managed to keep the Rajasthan Royals at bay. RR’s young opening duo were under the spotlight before the clash kicked off. However, while both Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal continued their form with knocks of 46 and 39, respectively. The rest of the batters could not get their tempo going as they failed to make an impact on a slowish surface at Eden Gardens. Riyan Parag came under fire while the rest of the batters, too, were called out for their consecutive failures in the last two games. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy starred with a three-wicket haul while giving only 14 runs in his four overs.

KKR vs RR: Rajasthan Royals trolled for poor batting performance









One of the social media users did not mince their words when calling out the Rajasthan Royals’ batting order. They went on to say that once the two opening batters are dismissed, there is nothing left in the tank for the Royals.

Rajasthan Royals have got a flop Middle order with – Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer leading it , just 26% of the team runs pic.twitter.com/YZnqJCSK2R — Chinmay (@chinmay_marwadi) April 19, 2026









Given how Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal have performed, the middle order has not been needed much. Once the first two batters are dismissed, the rest of the RR batters fail to create an impact in the game.

Honestly, you can’t trust on Rajasthan Royals. After winning three matches in a row, they now look exactly like last season again. Apart from the openers, the entire batting lineup has been disappointing#IPL2026 #KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/jXgvNPoS7k — Sumit Singh (@SumitSingh7781) April 19, 2026









Having won their first three games in dominating fashion, it was expected that the Rajasthan Royals would continue their fine form in the season. However, they were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game, and the batting unit failed massively in their clash against the Knight Riders.









Riyan Parag, who has not had the best of performances in the IPL 2026 so far, was at the centre of trolling from the fans. The RR skipper was called ‘Babar Azam of Rajasthan Royals’ for his performances with the bat in this season.

It Seems , the Rajasthan Royals Syndrome is well & truly back Dominate the 1st Half of the Season & Crawl Back to finish 5th or 6th at the End of League Stage — dinesh shiv (@dineshshiv4) April 19, 2026









One of the fans talked about how it was pretty natural of the Rajasthan Royals to falter after a great start to the tournament. The fan predicted how the Royals, in spite of topping the table a few days ago, could very well finish on 5th or 6th at the end of the season.

KKR After taking Suryavanshi & Jaiswal wicket

Rajasthan Royals :

pic.twitter.com/N4jk8acQIz — VikramShelby (@MrVicky184) April 19, 2026









After an 81-run opening stand, it was expected that the Rajasthan Royals would score at least 180 or even 200 in the first innings. However, once Kolkata Knight Riders dismissed the two opening batters, the rest of the batters folded out cheaply with RR scoring only 155 runs after opting to bat first.

That’s expected batting from Rajasthan Royals — Cricket Capital (@CricketCapital7) April 19, 2026









The poor batting from the middle order did not surprise the fans.

Rajasthan Royals fans landing back on earth after flying for 3 weeks 🥶 pic.twitter.com/2kPSPAiEE1 — Maxi (@Maxi_targaryen) April 19, 2026









The fans of the Rajasthan Royals, too, were not spared after their poor performance against KKR.

So now the time has come when Rajasthan Royals will slowly start slipping down the points table, and another team will take their place in the playoffs #KKRvsRR #IPL2026 — Ankil sharma (@ImAnkil0309) April 19, 2026









Social media users went on to talk about how the Royals will continue to slip in the points table before some other team takes their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

KKR vs RR: How has Riyan Parag performed in IPL 2026?

In the IPL 2026 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, April 19, at the Eden Gardens, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag failed once more. Fans have attacked Parag, calling the young player the product of the Rajasthan Royals’ favoritism, because he hasn’t scored more than thirty in six innings.

Also Read: KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Ramandeep Singh’s Brilliant Athleticism Sends Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Packing | WATCH