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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026, KKR vs RR: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals Trolled For Poor Batting Performance, As Varun Chakravarthy Bowls Magical Spell

IPL 2026, KKR vs RR: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals Trolled For Poor Batting Performance, As Varun Chakravarthy Bowls Magical Spell

Kolkata Knight Riders dominated Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 as Varun Chakravarthy’s magical spell exposed RR’s fragile middle order. Despite starts from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, and the batting lineup faced heavy trolling after another collapse.

Riyan Parag and Varun Chakravarthy in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Riyan Parag and Varun Chakravarthy in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 19, 2026 17:56:04 IST

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IPL 2026, KKR vs RR: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals Trolled For Poor Batting Performance, As Varun Chakravarthy Bowls Magical Spell

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Finally, Kolkata Knight Riders have put on a dominating bowling performance. The Knight Riders, playing at home, managed to keep the Rajasthan Royals at bay. RR’s young opening duo were under the spotlight before the clash kicked off. However, while both Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal continued their form with knocks of 46 and 39, respectively. The rest of the batters could not get their tempo going as they failed to make an impact on a slowish surface at Eden Gardens. Riyan Parag came under fire while the rest of the batters, too, were called out for their consecutive failures in the last two games. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy starred with a three-wicket haul while giving only 14 runs in his four overs.

KKR vs RR: Rajasthan Royals trolled for poor batting performance




One of the social media users did not mince their words when calling out the Rajasthan Royals’ batting order. They went on to say that once the two opening batters are dismissed, there is nothing left in the tank for the Royals.




Given how Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal have performed, the middle order has not been needed much. Once the first two batters are dismissed, the rest of the RR batters fail to create an impact in the game.




Having won their first three games in dominating fashion, it was expected that the Rajasthan Royals would continue their fine form in the season. However, they were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game, and the batting unit failed massively in their clash against the Knight Riders. 




Riyan Parag, who has not had the best of performances in the IPL 2026 so far, was at the centre of trolling from the fans. The RR skipper was called ‘Babar Azam of Rajasthan Royals’ for his performances with the bat in this season.




One of the fans talked about how it was pretty natural of the Rajasthan Royals to falter after a great start to the tournament. The fan predicted how the Royals, in spite of topping the table a few days ago, could very well finish on 5th or 6th at the end of the season. 




After an 81-run opening stand, it was expected that the Rajasthan Royals would score at least 180 or even 200 in the first innings. However, once Kolkata Knight Riders dismissed the two opening batters, the rest of the batters folded out cheaply with RR scoring only 155 runs after opting to bat first.




The poor batting from the middle order did not surprise the fans.




The fans of the Rajasthan Royals, too, were not spared after their poor performance against KKR. 




Social media users went on to talk about how the Royals will continue to slip in the points table before some other team takes their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

KKR vs RR: How has Riyan Parag performed in IPL 2026?

In the IPL 2026 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, April 19, at the Eden Gardens, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag failed once more. Fans have attacked Parag, calling the young player the product of the Rajasthan Royals’ favoritism, because he hasn’t scored more than thirty in six innings.

Also Read: KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Ramandeep Singh’s Brilliant Athleticism Sends Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Packing | WATCH

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IPL 2026, KKR vs RR: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals Trolled For Poor Batting Performance, As Varun Chakravarthy Bowls Magical Spell

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IPL 2026, KKR vs RR: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals Trolled For Poor Batting Performance, As Varun Chakravarthy Bowls Magical Spell

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IPL 2026, KKR vs RR: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals Trolled For Poor Batting Performance, As Varun Chakravarthy Bowls Magical Spell
IPL 2026, KKR vs RR: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals Trolled For Poor Batting Performance, As Varun Chakravarthy Bowls Magical Spell
IPL 2026, KKR vs RR: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals Trolled For Poor Batting Performance, As Varun Chakravarthy Bowls Magical Spell
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