KKR vs RR: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After First Win Against Rajasthan Royals? Explained

On Sunday, April 19, vice captain Rinku Singh produced an undefeated half-century (53) to help the Kolkata Knight Riders win their first IPL 2026 match by chasing down the target of 155 runs in 19.4 overs. In the match against the Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, KKR needed nine runs in the final over to win. Rinku tied the score with back-to-back fours on the opening two balls of Brijesh Sharma’s over. He subsequently completed his fifty and sealed the deal for Ajinkya Rahane’s team with his second six of the game on the fourth ball.

The win over the Rajasthan Royals not only helped KKR climb above the Mumbai Indians and take 9th position in the IPL 2026 points table. However, it has also maintained its chances of placing in the top four and making it to the IPL 2026 playoffs. With three points from their first seven games, KKR will finish the league stage with 17 points if they win all seven of their remaining games. KKR needs to score 17 points in order to place in the top four and earn a postseason berth. KKR would have finished the season with no more than 15 points if they had lost to RR. Despite earning 15 points from 14 games in the IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals were unable to place in the top four.

IPL 2026: How can KKR qualify for the playoffs?

Kolkata Knight Riders, in spite of having won only a single game from their first seven fixtures in IPL 2026, can still make it to the playoffs. The three-time champions defeated the Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens to record their first win of the season. However, for teams with such a decorated franchise, making the playoffs is expected almost every season. So, in the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, when KKR got off to a poor start, their playoff hopes were dwindling away. However, now, they can manage to make it to the playoffs by winning each of their next seven games. It is easier said than done, but stranger things have happened over the course of 18 years in the IPL.

KKR’s IPL 2026 matches

Date Day Against Venue Match Time (IST) April 26 Sunday Lucknow Super Giants Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 07:30 PM May 3 Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 03:30 PM May 8 Friday Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 07:30 PM May 13 Wednesday Royal Challengers Bengaluru Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur 07:30 PM May 16 Saturday Gujarat Titans Eden Gardens, Kolkata 07:30 PM May 20 Wednesday Mumbai Indians Eden Gardens, Kolkata 07:30 PM May 24 Sunday Delhi Capitals Eden Gardens, Kolkata 07:30 PM

On Sunday, April 25, KKR will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in their seventh IPL 2026 encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. On May 3, they will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad for their ninth game, and on May 8, they will play Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for their tenth. On May 13, KKR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their eleventh league game of the current IPL season in Raipur. Rahane’s team will also play their final three league games against the Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals on May 16, 20, and 24 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Also Read: KKR vs RR Highlights: Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy Guide Kolkata Knight Riders To First Win In IPL 2026