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Home > Sports News > KKR vs RR: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After First Win Against Rajasthan Royals? Explained

KKR vs RR: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After First Win Against Rajasthan Royals? Explained

Kolkata Knight Riders kept IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive after beating Rajasthan Royals, thanks to Rinku Singh’s heroics. KKR must win all remaining league matches to reach 17 points and stay in contention for a top-four finish.

KKR recorded its first win of the IPL 2026 season after defeating the Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. Image Credit: ANI
KKR recorded its first win of the IPL 2026 season after defeating the Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 19, 2026 20:28:32 IST

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KKR vs RR: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After First Win Against Rajasthan Royals? Explained

On Sunday, April 19, vice captain Rinku Singh produced an undefeated half-century (53) to help the Kolkata Knight Riders win their first IPL 2026 match by chasing down the target of 155 runs in 19.4 overs. In the match against the Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, KKR needed nine runs in the final over to win. Rinku tied the score with back-to-back fours on the opening two balls of Brijesh Sharma’s over. He subsequently completed his fifty and sealed the deal for Ajinkya Rahane’s team with his second six of the game on the fourth ball. 

The win over the Rajasthan Royals not only helped KKR climb above the Mumbai Indians and take 9th position in the IPL 2026 points table. However, it has also maintained its chances of placing in the top four and making it to the IPL 2026 playoffs. With three points from their first seven games, KKR will finish the league stage with 17 points if they win all seven of their remaining games. KKR needs to score 17 points in order to place in the top four and earn a postseason berth. KKR would have finished the season with no more than 15 points if they had lost to RR. Despite earning 15 points from 14 games in the IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals were unable to place in the top four.

IPL 2026: How can KKR qualify for the playoffs?

Kolkata Knight Riders, in spite of having won only a single game from their first seven fixtures in IPL 2026, can still make it to the playoffs. The three-time champions defeated the Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens to record their first win of the season. However, for teams with such a decorated franchise, making the playoffs is expected almost every season. So, in the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, when KKR got off to a poor start, their playoff hopes were dwindling away. However, now, they can manage to make it to the playoffs by winning each of their next seven games. It is easier said than done, but stranger things have happened over the course of 18 years in the IPL. 

You Might Be Interested In

KKR’s IPL 2026 matches

 

Date

Day

Against

Venue

Match Time (IST)

April 26

Sunday

Lucknow Super Giants

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

07:30 PM

May 3

Sunday

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

03:30 PM

May 8

Friday

Delhi Capitals

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

07:30 PM

May 13

Wednesday

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

07:30 PM

May 16

Saturday

Gujarat Titans

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

07:30 PM

May 20

Wednesday

Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

07:30 PM

May 24

Sunday

Delhi Capitals

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

07:30 PM

On Sunday, April 25, KKR will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in their seventh IPL 2026 encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. On May 3, they will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad for their ninth game, and on May 8, they will play Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for their tenth. On May 13, KKR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their eleventh league game of the current IPL season in Raipur. Rahane’s team will also play their final three league games against the Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals on May 16, 20, and 24 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Also Read: KKR vs RR Highlights: Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy Guide Kolkata Knight Riders To First Win In IPL 2026

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Tags: Ajinkya RahaneEden GardensIPL 2026IPL playoffs scenarioIPL Points TableIPL standingsKKR playoffsKKR qualification scenarioKKR scheduleKKR vs RRKolkata Knight Ridersrajasthan royalsrinku singh

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KKR vs RR: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After First Win Against Rajasthan Royals? Explained
KKR vs RR: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After First Win Against Rajasthan Royals? Explained
KKR vs RR: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After First Win Against Rajasthan Royals? Explained
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