Kolkata Knight Rider Replaces Gautam Gambhir, Know Who Is His New Replacement

In a major development ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named Dwayne Bravo as their new mentor.

The T20 cricket icon made this move shortly after announcing his retirement from all forms of the game, following an injury during the 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) that ended his playing career. Bravo will take over the mentorship role from former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore expressed excitement about the signing, saying, “Having DJ Bravo join us is a huge boost. His winning mindset, vast experience, and tactical knowledge will greatly enhance the performance of our team. We’re also thrilled that he’ll contribute to our global franchises in the CPL, MLC, and ILT20.”

However, Bravo’s shift from his long-time association with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to KKR stunned many CSK fans. The West Indian all-rounder had been a key figure for CSK over the years and was an integral part of their IPL success. Yet, the move signals a new phase in Bravo’s career as he transitions into mentorship and coaching.

Bravo Says Thanks For Trusting Me – Kolbo Lodbo Jeetbo

🚨 Attention #KnightsArmy, this is your mentor, Sir Champion speaking 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/Naa2c7cU0z — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 27, 2024

Bravo’s Enthusiastic Start to a New Chapter

Dwayne Bravo himself is equally excited about the new challenge, especially given his longstanding association with the Knight Riders family through their CPL team, the Trinbago Knight Riders. “I’ve spent a decade with Trinbago Knight Riders, and I have a great deal of respect for how the Knight Riders franchise operates. The owners’ passion, professionalism, and family-like environment make it a special place to be,” Bravo stated, emphasizing that this was the ideal opportunity for him to shift from playing to mentoring.

This move to KKR allows Bravo to apply his vast knowledge of the game, gained from playing for multiple franchises and competing in leagues across the globe, to guide the next generation of cricketers. “This is a perfect platform for me to help nurture talent and share what I’ve learned throughout my career,” he added.

Reflecting on an Illustrious Career

Bravo’s retirement had been on the horizon throughout the 2024 CPL, which he announced would be his final season. His farewell post on Instagram reflected his deep gratitude to the sport. “Dear Cricket, today I bid you farewell. From the age of five, I knew cricket was my calling. You’ve given me a life beyond my wildest dreams, and for that, I will forever be grateful,” Bravo wrote.

The West Indies legend, who had already retired from international cricket in 2021, leaves behind a legacy in the T20 format. Over a career spanning 21 years, he established himself as one of the finest all-rounders, renowned for his death bowling and power-hitting. Bravo played a crucial role for teams like Chennai Super Kings, and he was also part of the Afghanistan coaching staff during the 2024 T20 World Cup as a bowling consultant.

Bravo’s decision to retire came after his body could no longer withstand the rigors of professional cricket. In his heartfelt Instagram post, he wrote, “My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer handle the strain. It’s time to face reality, and I don’t want to let down my teammates or fans by not being able to give 100%.”

A New Era for Bravo and KKR

As KKR looks ahead to the 2025 IPL season, Bravo’s presence as mentor promises to bring a wealth of experience and winning mentality to the squad. His transition from player to coach will not only benefit KKR but also shape the future of young cricketers in the broader Knight Riders network across various leagues.

For Bravo, the journey continues—just from a different role on the sidelines, where his passion for the game will now fuel the success of others.