Friday, October 18, 2024
Kusal Perera Shines As Sri Lanka Secure Series Win Against West Indies

Half-centuries by Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera helped Sri Lanka secure a nine-wicket win over West Indies in the third and final T20I at Dambulla on Thursday. With this win, Sri Lanka has completed a fine comeback in the series, winning it by 2-1 after losing the first match by five wickets.

With this win, Sri Lanka has completed a fine comeback in the series, winning it by 2-1 after losing the first match by five wickets.

After winning the toss, West Indies opted to bat first. Spinners Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka dominated the proceedings, reducing West Indies to 62/5 in 11.1 overs. WI’s run-making was sort of slow, with then

‘Men in Maroon’ having made 42/2 in six overs. Skipper Rovman Powell (37 in 27, with a four and three sixes) and Gudakesh Motie (32 in 15 balls, with a four and three sixes) put on a 54-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Another contribution from Romario Shepherd (18 in 13 balls, with a four and a six) sent WI to 162/8 in their 20 overs.
Theekshana (2/19) and Hasaranga (2/24) were the top bowlers for SL.

Chasing 163 runs, SL put on a 60-run partnership for the first wicket with Pathum Nissanka (39 in 22 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Mendis taking SL to 67 at the loss of one wicket in six overs of the powerplay.

Later, Mendis (68 in 50 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Kusal Perera (55 in 36 balls, with seven fours) took SL to a victory with nine wickets in hand and two overs to spare.
Gudakesh Motie took the only wicket for WI.

MUST READ | England Cricket Board Bans Trans Women From Playing At International Level

(With inputs from ANI)

Kusal Mendis Kusal Perera Sri Lanka Vs West Indies
