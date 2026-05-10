Leeds Marathon 2026 Today: Start Time, Route Map, Road Closures, Traffic Advisory, Tracking App, Parking Details & Live Updates

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2026 is taking place today Sunday 10 May 2026. Leeds will host this event. The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2026 will have a lot of people running and watching the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2026. The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2026 will attract thousands of people to its event. The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2026 and the half marathon will cause traffic problems. The roads will experience disruption because of the upcoming event. The upcoming event will create delays for vehicles. Certain locations will remain unavailable for vehicle parking. The bus and train systems will operate according to their regular schedules throughout Leeds Headingley Adel Bramhope Otley Pool in Wharfedale and their surrounding regions.

The people, in charge of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2026 want people who live in Leeds and people who are visiting Leeds to think about how they will get around today Sunday 10 May 2026. The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2026 is also a way to remember Rob Burrow. Rob Burrow was a rugby player.

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2026 helps people learn about Motor Neurone Disease. The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon 2026 raises money for charities that support people with Motor Neurone Disease.

What Is the Leeds Marathon 2026 Start Time and Schedule?

The expected race schedule includes:

Marathon Start: 9:00 AM

Half Marathon Start: 10:00 AM

Route Closures Active: From approximately 7:30 AM

Final Road Reopenings: Around 4:45 PM to 6:00 PM depending on location

Event Village Activities: Throughout the day

Where Does the Leeds Marathon 2026 Start and Finish?

The Leeds Marathon is an event. It ends at Headingley Stadium. This is where everything happens on the day of the race. Headingley Stadium has everything you need. The Leeds Marathon has facilities for the runners. The Leeds Marathon also has help. You can get a drink at the Leeds Marathon. There are areas for spectators to watch the Leeds Marathon.

The runners start near St Michaels Lane. Then they go through some nice areas of Leeds. The Leeds Marathon goes through Woodhouse Moor. The Leeds Marathon also goes through Adel. The runners will go through Bramhope. They will also go through Pool in Wharfedale and Otley. After that the runners come back to Headingley Stadium for the finish line celebrations of the Leeds Marathon.

The area around Headingley Stadium will be very busy on the day of the Leeds Marathon. It will be busy all morning. It will be busy all afternoon. You will not be able to get in with a vehicle. This is because there are road restrictions in place, for the Leeds Marathon.

What Is the Full Leeds Marathon 2026 Route Map?

The Leeds Marathon 2026 route covers the full 26.2-mile marathon distance and passes through some of the most scenic and suburban areas of Leeds.

Key route locations include:

St Michaels Lane

Headingley Lane

Woodhouse Moor

Hyde Park

Lawnswood

Adel

Eccup

Bramhope

Pool in Wharfedale

Otley

Golden Acre Park

Far Headingley

The route goes through city roads neighborhood streets, the countryside and parts of parks. This makes it one of the interesting routes to look at for a marathon in northern England. The people in charge of the marathon, like to talk about Golden Acre Park and Adel. These are really parts of the route where runners usually get a lot of cheering from the people watching.

Which Roads Will Be Closed During Leeds Marathon 2026?

Road closures are happening in Leeds today. This is to help with the marathon and keep people safe. Large parts of roads are shut around Headingley. There are also closures in Adel, Bramhope, Pool, in Wharfedale and Otley. The roads are closed to support marathon operations and make sure the public is safe.

Some important affected roads include:

St Michael’s Lane

Cardigan Road

North Lane

Headingley Lane

Otley Road

Church Lane

Eccup Lane

Pool Bank New Road

Boroughgate

Cross Green

East Chevin Road

There are other residential streets that connect these roads.

What Time Will Road Closures Begin and Reopen in Leeds?

Road closures started at 4:00 AM around St Michaels Lane for event setup. They were closing roads for preparation.

More road closures began from 7:30 AM, to 9:00 AM.

Important timing information includes:

4:00 AM: Early setup closures begin

6:00 AM: Additional closures near Cardigan Road and North Lane

7:30 AM – 9:00 AM: Full marathon route closures activated

4:45 PM: Final rolling reopening expected

6:00 PM: Some remaining restrictions lifted

What Traffic Advisories and Diversions Are in Place for Leeds Marathon 2026?

Key travel advisories include:

There will be a lot of traffic near Headingley and Otley Road.

So it is better to use the diversions.

Do not try to find shortcuts with your GPS.

You will need to leave a lot because the travel time will be much longer.

Make sure to follow what the police and stewards tell you to do.

If you are going to Leeds Bradford Airport you should plan for some time to get there.

The local crossings will only be open, at times.

Which Areas in Leeds Will Face Major Traffic Delays on Marathon Day?

The heaviest congestion is expected in:

There are some places around Leeds.

Headingley is an area.

You also have Hyde Park which’s pretty cool.

Then there is Far Headingley.

Other areas include Adel and Lawnswood.

If you go a bit out you have Bramhope and Otley.

Then there is Pool in Wharfedale.

All these areas are near the A660 corridor.

Where Can Spectators Park During Leeds Marathon 2026?

Recommended options include:

Elland Road Park & Ride

Stourton Park & Ride

Limited on-street parking outside closure zones

City centre parking facilities with shuttle access

What Are the Best Parking Locations Near the Leeds Marathon Route?

Some suggested parking areas include:

There is the Elland Road Park & Ride.

Then we have the Stourton Park & Ride.

You can also park in areas outside the Headingley closure zones.

Another option is the Leeds city centre -storey car parks.

These are all places to leave your car when you are in Leeds.

The Elland Road Park & Ride and the Stourton Park & Ride are both easy to use.

I like parking in areas, outside the Headingley closure zones because it’s convenient.

The Leeds city centre multi-storey car parks are very handy too.

Is Public Transport Affected During Leeds Marathon 2026?

Yes, many public transport routes are affected today. Several bus services across Leeds have been diverted due to road closures.

Otley Bus Station is also closed for part of the day. Metro officials confirmed diversions may remain active until approximately 5:30 PM.

Rail services are operating normally, though stations near the marathon route are expected to be crowded.

How Can Runners and Spectators Use the Leeds Marathon Tracking App?

The official marathon tracking app allows spectators to monitor runners live during the race. Users can search participants by:

Bib number

Runner name

Estimated split times

Live route position

The app also provides:

Event notifications

Live updates

Finish times

Route guidance

Spectator information

Where Can You Download the Official Leeds Marathon 2026 Tracking App?

You can get the Leeds Marathon tracking app from the Run For All website and other big app stores. It is an idea to download the Leeds Marathon tracking app before the day of the Leeds Marathon. This is because the mobile networks can get really busy, near where all the people’re watching the Leeds Marathon.

How Can Friends and Family Track Runners Live During the Marathon?

Friends and family can follow runners in ways:

They can use live tracking app updates to see where the runners are.

They can search for runners using their bib numbers.

Official timing checkpoints also provide updates.

Additionally they can check social media updates, for information.

Official Run For All event channels are another way to follow the runners.

What Is the Weather Forecast for Leeds Marathon 2026?

Weather conditions for Leeds Marathon 2026 are expected to remain generally mild with cool morning temperatures and slightly warmer afternoon conditions.

Forecast expectations include:

Mild temperatures

Possible cloud cover

Light winds

Comfortable running conditions

Lower risk of extreme heat compared to previous UK marathon events

Runners are still advised to remain hydrated throughout the event.

What Safety Measures and Medical Support Are Available Along the Route?

Organisers have implemented extensive safety operations including:

We will have tents to help people who get hurt. There will be ambulance teams, on site too. We will also set up hydration stations so people can get a drink of water. Volunteer marshals will be around to make sure everything goes smoothly. We need to make sure we have emergency access corridors that’re clear. For safety we will have security checkpoints to check everyone. The medical tents and ambulance teams and hydration stations and volunteer marshals and emergency access corridors and security checkpoints will all work together. The medical tents will be important. So will the ambulance teams and the hydration stations and the volunteer marshals and the emergency access corridors and the security checkpoints.



Crowd management teams 2026?

Participants and spectators are encouraged to avoid bringing unnecessary large items. Restricted items may include:

Things that are not allowed include

luggage

Items that can hurt people like things, with edges

Containers made of glass

Drones because they can cause problems

Big. Structures that can get in the way of other people.

Where Can Participants Collect Their Race Bibs and Marathon Packs?

Participants were required to bring:

To confirm that you are registered you need to do a things.

You have to show your photo identification.

You also have to collect QR codes. Only if you need them for something.

How Can Residents Check Local Access During Leeds Marathon Road Closures?

Official marathon road closure maps

Leeds City Council updates

Run For All advisories

Traffic management notices

Vehicle crossing point schedules

Where Can You Watch Leeds Marathon 2026 Live Updates and Results?

Official Run For All event channels

Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter

Live timing services to track progress

Tracking apps, for runners

Local Leeds news giving coverage

What Are the Key Tips for Runners and Spectators Attending Leeds Marathon 2026?

Important tips for marathon day include:

When you are going to be in Leeds it is an idea to get there early. The closures in Leeds will get worse as the day goes on in Leeds.

You should try to use transport where you can in Leeds. It is also an idea to carry some water with you and wear clothes that are suitable for the weather in Leeds.

Before you leave for Leeds you should download the Leeds tracking app. This will help you stay up to date with what’s happening in Leeds.

When you are in Leeds you should do what the Leeds stewards tell you to do in Leeds.

There will probably be delays in Leeds so you should be prepared for this in Leeds. It is an idea to check the Leeds route maps before you start your journey to Leeds.

You should not try to drive into areas that are restricted in Leeds.

It is also an idea to plan where you will meet people ahead of time in Leeds.

Make sure you have the phone numbers of people, like the emergency services, written down somewhere so you can call them if you need to in Leeds.