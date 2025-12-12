Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025: Full Schedule And How To Watch Live

Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour of India 2025 has set ablaze the football passion in all over the country as the Argentine superstar makes his comeback after a long gap of more than ten years, which begins on December 13 and ends on December 15 in different cities throughout India. The tour, which has been officially confirmed by Messi and the organizers, will have the football legend visiting Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi in a span of three days filled with events to celebrate his career and to connect with fans all over the country.

When Is The Kick Off Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025?

The kickoff of the celebrations in Kolkata will take place with the arrival of Messi in the early morning followed by meet and Greet, a friendly match, and a virtual inauguration of the giant statue honoring his legacy that he will share with the Indian superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and the sporting heroes.

Complete Schedule Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025

After Kolkata, Messi will fly to Hyderabad on the evening of December 13 where a 7 a side football match with Messi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and celebrities as participants will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and be joined by a musical concert, which is meant to celebrate the artist’s visit. On December 14 the events taking place in Mumbai will include a Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India, a follower up celebrity match and charity fashion show at Wankhede Stadium all interlaced with football, music, and fan engagement. The tour’s grand finale on December 15 in New Delhi will include a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and activities at Arun Jaitley Stadium, which will be a tribute to local football achievements and will give the visitors to the place a unique opportunity to watch Messi’s last official tour engagements.

Where Can I Catch Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 Live?

In case someone can’t come to the stadiums, the GOAT Tour will still be live streamed online through SonyLIV, which is the official streaming partner of India. This means all the fans will be able to witness Messi’s activities, matches, concerts, and ceremonies in real time through either SonyLIV’s app or OTT platforms. The coverage will probably include all the highlights of every city from the statue unveiling and showcase matches in Kolkata and Hyderabad to the panel and celebrity events in Mumbai that will be finished with Delhi’s premium activities.

