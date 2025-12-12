Lionel Messi To Unveil Massive 70 Foot Monument During GOAT Tour In Kolkata

Lionel Messi is giving a sneak peek of his 70 foot statue in Kolkata, India, which is going to be part of a grand three day tour called the ‘GOAT Tour’. The astonishing event celebrates not only his amazing victory with Inter Miami but also a beautiful win in the MLS Cup thus recently the Argentine legend has led the club to.

Lionel Messi GOAT Tour, Kolkata

The 70 foot statue has been a product of the collaboration among about 45 sculptors for about 27 to 40 days, and the area of the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club where it will be placed is considered one of the largest accolades to Messi anywhere in the world. The gigantic statue represents Messi and it is dedicated to the great football career of the Argentine player, as it shows his worldwide impact and popularity among fans, especially in India where the sport is attracting more and more fans with the passing of time.

FIRST LOOK: Kolkata has made a Massive 70-ft statue of Lionel Messi in Lake Town. The Argentine footballing legend will be in Kolkata on Dec 13 to unveil the statue during the GOAT India Tour 🤩 The City is drowning in Messi fever! 🇦🇷🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PSie0JAnED — নক্ষত্র | Nakshatra ❁ (@BombagorerRaja) December 9, 2025







Which Are The Cities Hosting GOAT Tour?

The GOAT Tour is a significant event in the Indian soccer calendar as it covers four major cities Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi and Messi will be accompanied by a few of his best mates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. Among these, Kolkata’s part will be marked out as the most exceptional where the supporters will congregate around the many events going on, example in the fan zones there will be a replica of Messi on a throne and a display of his career achievements. Security that is considered a concern notwithstanding, Messi will still be there to virtually unveil the statue on December 13 and at the same time partake in the cultural and sporting festivities that commemorate his legacy and the local football culture which is so lively. The organizers are quite optimistic that the statue will earn recognition even as the tallest footballer tribute statue ever made.

After How Many Is Lionel Messi Coming Back To India?

On the one hand, the Messi India tour is his first visit to the country after more than ten years, and it has brought back the joy of local fans who have nice memories of his past visits. The schedule of the events besides the statue unveiling includes concerts, football matches, and very important meet and greet sessions which are all aimed to strengthen the bond between the Argentine superstar and his Indian fans. On the other hand, the presence of local dignitaries and celebrities, including representatives from Indian sport and entertainment, is anticipated to mark the cultural significance of Messi’s visit and the excitement around the GOAT Tour experience.

