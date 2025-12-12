LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil Andhra Pradesh russia hydrogen latest cricket news latest india news Faiz Hameed 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil Andhra Pradesh russia hydrogen latest cricket news latest india news Faiz Hameed 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil Andhra Pradesh russia hydrogen latest cricket news latest india news Faiz Hameed 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil Andhra Pradesh russia hydrogen latest cricket news latest india news Faiz Hameed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil Andhra Pradesh russia hydrogen latest cricket news latest india news Faiz Hameed 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil Andhra Pradesh russia hydrogen latest cricket news latest india news Faiz Hameed 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil Andhra Pradesh russia hydrogen latest cricket news latest india news Faiz Hameed 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil Andhra Pradesh russia hydrogen latest cricket news latest india news Faiz Hameed
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi To Unveil Massive 70 Foot Monument During GOAT Tour In Kolkata

Lionel Messi To Unveil Massive 70 Foot Monument During GOAT Tour In Kolkata

Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour is a significant event in the Indian soccer calendar as it covers four major cities Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi and Messi will be accompanied by a few of his best mates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul.

Lionel Messi To Unveil Massive 70 Foot Monument During GOAT Tour In Kolkata (Image Credit: Lionel Messi via Instagram)
Lionel Messi To Unveil Massive 70 Foot Monument During GOAT Tour In Kolkata (Image Credit: Lionel Messi via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 12, 2025 08:30:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lionel Messi To Unveil Massive 70 Foot Monument During GOAT Tour In Kolkata

Lionel Messi is giving a sneak peek of his 70 foot statue in Kolkata, India, which is going to be part of a grand three day tour called the ‘GOAT Tour’. The astonishing event celebrates not only his amazing victory with Inter Miami but also a beautiful win in the MLS Cup thus recently the Argentine legend has led the club to.

Lionel Messi GOAT Tour, Kolkata

The 70 foot statue has been a product of the collaboration among about 45 sculptors for about 27 to 40 days, and the area of the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club where it will be placed is considered one of the largest accolades to Messi anywhere in the world. The gigantic statue represents Messi and it is dedicated to the great football career of the Argentine player, as it shows his worldwide impact and popularity among fans, especially in India where the sport is attracting more and more fans with the passing of time.



Which Are The Cities Hosting GOAT Tour?

The GOAT Tour is a significant event in the Indian soccer calendar as it covers four major cities Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi and Messi will be accompanied by a few of his best mates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. Among these, Kolkata’s part will be marked out as the most exceptional where the supporters will congregate around the many events going on, example in the fan zones there will be a replica of Messi on a throne and a display of his career achievements. Security that is considered a concern notwithstanding, Messi will still be there to virtually unveil the statue on December 13 and at the same time partake in the cultural and sporting festivities that commemorate his legacy and the local football culture which is so lively. The organizers are quite optimistic that the statue will earn recognition even as the tallest footballer tribute statue ever made.

After How Many Is Lionel Messi Coming Back To India?

On the one hand, the Messi India tour is his first visit to the country after more than ten years, and it has brought back the joy of local fans who have nice memories of his past visits. The schedule of the events besides the statue unveiling includes concerts, football matches, and very important meet and greet sessions which are all aimed to strengthen the bond between the Argentine superstar and his Indian fans. On the other hand, the presence of local dignitaries and celebrities, including representatives from Indian sport and entertainment, is anticipated to mark the cultural significance of Messi’s visit and the excitement around the GOAT Tour experience.

Also Read: ‘Peak Cricket Bromance Unlocked,’ Say Fans As Yuvraj Singh Spotted Having A Fun Moment With Gautam Gambhir Just Like The Old Days, See Pics!

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 8:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 70ft messi statue kolkatahome-hero-pos-3Lionel Messi GOAT tourmessi cultural tour indiamessi indiamessi india tourmessi statue kolkatamessi tour 2025

RELATED News

‘Arshdeep Wides Record’ Trends Online After Pacer Bowls 7 Wides In An Over During IND VS SA 2nd T20, Fans Say, ‘Virat Was Right, Dew Hoti Toh…’

‘Peak Cricket Bromance Unlocked,’ Say Fans As Yuvraj Singh Spotted Having A Fun Moment With Gautam Gambhir Just Like The Old Days, See Pics!

Caught On Camera: Gautam Gambhir Gets Furious After Arshdeep Singh Bowls Back To Back Wides During India vs South Africa 2nd T20I | WATCH

Who Is Gaurav Kapur? Know His Early Life, Career Journey and Current Relationship Status

2026 Men’s World Cup: ICC Opens Ticket Sales, Here’s How You Can Buy As Prices Begin At ₹100 But The Most Expensive One Is For….

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh Political Turmoil: Why President Mohammed Shahabuddin Wants To Quit- What’s Brewing Now? Explained

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Global Optimism Soars And US Markets Hit Record Highs

CHATGPT-5.2 Release: Everything You Need to Know About the Game-Changing Update

Diljit Dosanjh – Imtiaz Ali Reunite for Second Film; Singer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Punjab Vlog

Lionel Messi To Unveil Massive 70 Foot Monument During GOAT Tour In Kolkata

Former Union Home Minister, Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Passes Away

Bus Carrying 35 Passengers Falls Into Gorge In Andhra Pradesh; 10 Feared Dead

Trump ‘Extremely Frustrated’ With Russia, Ukraine As Peace Plan Drags On; ‘Sick Of Meetings’, Says White House

Trump Signals Readiness To Seize More Venezuelan Oil Tankers, Raising Tensions Near Coast, White House Confirms

Erika Kirk Fires Back At Candace Owens, Calling Out Suspenseful Conspiracy Claims Over Charlie Kirk’s Sudden Death

Lionel Messi To Unveil Massive 70 Foot Monument During GOAT Tour In Kolkata

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lionel Messi To Unveil Massive 70 Foot Monument During GOAT Tour In Kolkata

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lionel Messi To Unveil Massive 70 Foot Monument During GOAT Tour In Kolkata
Lionel Messi To Unveil Massive 70 Foot Monument During GOAT Tour In Kolkata
Lionel Messi To Unveil Massive 70 Foot Monument During GOAT Tour In Kolkata
Lionel Messi To Unveil Massive 70 Foot Monument During GOAT Tour In Kolkata

QUICK LINKS