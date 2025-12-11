LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit hydrogen latest cricket news Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Peak Cricket Bromance Unlocked,’ Say Fans As Yuvraj Singh Spotted Having A Fun Moment With Gautam Gambhir Just Like The Old Days, See Pics!

‘Peak Cricket Bromance Unlocked,’ Say Fans As Yuvraj Singh Spotted Having A Fun Moment With Gautam Gambhir Just Like The Old Days, See Pics!

Yuvraj Singh joined India’s huddle before the second T20I against South Africa in Mullanpur, where he reunited with head coach Gautam Gambhir. A light-hearted moment between the two went viral, and a stadium stand named in Yuvraj’s honour was inaugurated before the match.

Yuvraj Singh's Funny Moment With Gautam Gambhir (PHOTO: JIO HOTSTAR)
Yuvraj Singh's Funny Moment With Gautam Gambhir (PHOTO: JIO HOTSTAR)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 11, 2025 20:04:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Peak Cricket Bromance Unlocked,’ Say Fans As Yuvraj Singh Spotted Having A Fun Moment With Gautam Gambhir Just Like The Old Days, See Pics!

World Cup-winning all-rounder of India, Yuvraj Singh, attended the huddle of the team just before the second T20I match of the side against South Africa at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Thursday, December 11.  

Yuvraj Singh Joins India’s Huddle

The legendary all-rounder also had a meeting with his ex-teammate and the current head coach of India, Gautam Gambhir, in his presence with the players.

Yuvraj was caught in a light-hearted situation with Gambhir, and a photo of the same is viral on the internet. A stand that was named after Yuvraj was inaugurated at the venue before the commencement of the match.

Yuvraj Singh’s Special Visit: Viral Gambhir Moment

India hosted two new stands at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur with the second T20I of the five match series between India and South Africa on Thursday. 

The stands have been given the names of the 2011 world cup champion Yuvraj Singh and 2025 Women world cup champion Harmanpreet Kaur.

Yuvraj and Gambhir were the team mates of India when they won the 2011 world cup. Their friendship and comradeship could also be seen when the two also shared a warm embrace.

In the 2011 world cup Yuvraj was the first player to achieve a five wicket haul and he also scored a 50 in the same world cup game. He had hit 362 runs in 9 matches over eight innings with an average of 90.50 during the tournament.

‘Peak Cricket Bromance Unlocked,’ Say Fans As Yuvraj Singh Spotted Having A Fun Moment With Gautam Gambhir Just Like The Old Days, See Pics!

He was also a 15-wicket taker in the tournament with a rate of economy of 5.02. He is a native Chandigarhian, too.

His whole career in the domestic scene was with the state of Punjab. He played in 139 matches in First Class cricket where he represented Punjab and had a score of 8,965 with an average of 44.16.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur Stands Unveiled At Mullanpur International Stadium Ahead Of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 8:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gautam gambhirlatest sports newslatest viral newsyuvraj singh

RELATED News

Who Is Gaurav Kapur? Know His Early Life, Career Journey and Current Relationship Status

2026 Men’s World Cup: ICC Opens Ticket Sales, Here’s How You Can Buy As Prices Begin At ₹100 But The Most Expensive One Is For….

Yuvraj Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur Stands Unveiled At Mullanpur International Stadium Ahead Of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Good News For Virat Kohli Fans As Delhi Announce Probables List For Vijay Hazare Trophy

Meet Para Badminton Star Munna Khalid Who Has Won 10 Medals For India, Now Set For Bahrain Tournament And Asia Games 2026

LATEST NEWS

Big Travel Update: India Issues Advisory For Travellers Planning Trip To Thailand, Reason Is…

Varanasi Gets A Fancy Upgrade, You Can Now Explore The Ghats In India’s First Hydrogen Taxi: Check Ticket Price, Stops And Schedule

Annoyed By Random Reels In Your Feed? Instagram’s New ‘Your Algorithm’ Feature Puts You In Control, Here’s How

What Happens When A Passport Is Revoked? Restrictions Explained As Goa Nightclub Owners’ Passports Get Suspended

Bangladesh To Conduct National Elections On February 12, Country’s Election Commission Confirms

Prada To Launch ‘Made-In-India’ Sandals After Huge Backlash Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row, The Price Will Be…

Why Metro Stations Have Yellow Tiles: Here’s the Real Purpose Behind It

Meet Para Badminton Star Munna Khalid Who Has Won 10 Medals For India, Now Set For Bahrain Tournament And Asia Games 2026

‘May Disagree With The Politics Of It’: Here’s Why Hrithik Roshan Was Forced To Rewrite His Dhurandhar Review

India Coastal Guards Caught 11 Pakistani Fisherman Sailing In Indian Water In Gujarat

‘Peak Cricket Bromance Unlocked,’ Say Fans As Yuvraj Singh Spotted Having A Fun Moment With Gautam Gambhir Just Like The Old Days, See Pics!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Peak Cricket Bromance Unlocked,’ Say Fans As Yuvraj Singh Spotted Having A Fun Moment With Gautam Gambhir Just Like The Old Days, See Pics!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Peak Cricket Bromance Unlocked,’ Say Fans As Yuvraj Singh Spotted Having A Fun Moment With Gautam Gambhir Just Like The Old Days, See Pics!
‘Peak Cricket Bromance Unlocked,’ Say Fans As Yuvraj Singh Spotted Having A Fun Moment With Gautam Gambhir Just Like The Old Days, See Pics!
‘Peak Cricket Bromance Unlocked,’ Say Fans As Yuvraj Singh Spotted Having A Fun Moment With Gautam Gambhir Just Like The Old Days, See Pics!
‘Peak Cricket Bromance Unlocked,’ Say Fans As Yuvraj Singh Spotted Having A Fun Moment With Gautam Gambhir Just Like The Old Days, See Pics!

QUICK LINKS