‘Peak Cricket Bromance Unlocked,’ Say Fans As Yuvraj Singh Spotted Having A Fun Moment With Gautam Gambhir Just Like The Old Days, See Pics!

World Cup-winning all-rounder of India, Yuvraj Singh, attended the huddle of the team just before the second T20I match of the side against South Africa at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Thursday, December 11.

Yuvraj Singh Joins India’s Huddle

The legendary all-rounder also had a meeting with his ex-teammate and the current head coach of India, Gautam Gambhir, in his presence with the players.

Yuvraj was caught in a light-hearted situation with Gambhir, and a photo of the same is viral on the internet. A stand that was named after Yuvraj was inaugurated at the venue before the commencement of the match.

Yuvraj Singh having fun with Gautam Gambhir. ♥️🇮🇳 – Two Heroes of Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/TyGYOzEXhw — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) December 11, 2025

India hosted two new stands at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur with the second T20I of the five match series between India and South Africa on Thursday.

The stands have been given the names of the 2011 world cup champion Yuvraj Singh and 2025 Women world cup champion Harmanpreet Kaur.

Yuvraj and Gambhir were the team mates of India when they won the 2011 world cup. Their friendship and comradeship could also be seen when the two also shared a warm embrace.

In the 2011 world cup Yuvraj was the first player to achieve a five wicket haul and he also scored a 50 in the same world cup game. He had hit 362 runs in 9 matches over eight innings with an average of 90.50 during the tournament.

He was also a 15-wicket taker in the tournament with a rate of economy of 5.02. He is a native Chandigarhian, too.

His whole career in the domestic scene was with the state of Punjab. He played in 139 matches in First Class cricket where he represented Punjab and had a score of 8,965 with an average of 44.16.

