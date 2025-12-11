Yuvraj Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur Stands Unveiled At Mullanpur International Stadium Ahead Of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Two new stands were inaugurated at the Mullanpur International Stadium, named after former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Indian women’s team World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Yuvraj had been an integral part of the Indian teams that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007 and 50-over World Cup in 2011 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Harmapreet Kaur led Indian women’s team to the World Cup triumph earlier this year. This was the first time that the Indian women’s team lifted the cup.

India’s finest finishers in one frame Yuvraj Singh 🤝 Hardik Pandya 🫂#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/RiacndyCb7 — Arshit Yadav (@imArshit) December 11, 2025

LIVE from Mullanpur Stadium, Mohali on the occasion of honouring the Punjabi women players of the Indian women’s cricket team that won the Cricket World Cup, and the inauguration of the stand named after Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet. https://t.co/WfJZvq7Sd0 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) December 11, 2025

Finally she is getting what she deserves

Harmanpreet Kaur stand in Mullanpur Mohali stadium ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wgwg48U0Bj — ᴛʜᴇ ʜᴀʀᴍᴀɴ ᴇʀᴀ⁷ (@TheHarmanEra) December 11, 2025

“This is the first-ever men’s international match taking place here at PCA Mullanpur Stadium. It’s a very big match. Several dignitaries from the BCCI will be in attendance, including the President, Mithun Manhas. Many local delegates are also coming. The Governor and the CM will give their confirmation today, as we have made a special request for them to grace the occasion. Hopefully, they will also come tomorrow. 95 per cent tickets have already been sold at the stadium,” Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president Amarjit Singh Mehta told IANS earlier.

“There are a lot of new things here this time. We will be unveiling a new stand named after Yuvraj Singh, right under the screen. We are also naming a stand after Harmanpreet Kaur, in recognition of her recent success. She has not just made Punjab proud but the country too. If you look at the boxes, you will get a completely different feel this time. We have made many arrangements for that as well. We have made changes. We have added a lot of things. This is how we tried to make this match different,” he added.

