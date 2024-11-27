Manchester City Blow Three-Goal Lead Against Feyenoord

Manchester City suffered a dramatic collapse, losing a three-goal lead to Feyenoord in the final 15 minutes of their Champions League encounter. This setback marks the continuation of a poor run for City, who have now gone six matches without a win in all competitions.

Guardiola’s Acknowledgment of Fans’ Frustrations

Pep Guardiola conceded that the boos from the Manchester City fans were justified after his team’s stunning collapse. He recognized that supporters come to the stadium to see their team win and perform well, adding, “They come here not to remember the success of the past… We have to do so.”

City’s defense has been under scrutiny, with Guardiola admitting the team’s instability in recent games. He pointed to the defensive lapses that led to Feyenoord’s comeback, saying, “We lost a lot of games lately. We’re fragile… The first goal cannot happen and the second as well.”

Focus on Gvardiol’s Development

While Josko Gvardiol was involved in the mistakes that led to the goals, Guardiola showed support for the young defender. He said, “He’s so young, he will learn,” stressing that singling out individual players was not the solution to the team’s broader issues.

The City manager also discussed the mental and tactical fragility that has plagued his side, acknowledging that the team’s inability to stay solid and finish matches was a key reason for the recent losses.

Pressure Mounts Ahead of Liverpool Clash

With Manchester City’s position slipping, Guardiola’s focus now shifts to the upcoming crucial match against Liverpool. He knows that a defeat could leave City 11 points behind the leaders and emphasized the need to turn things around. “I have to, it’s my job,” he said, underlining the weight of the task ahead.

