Saturday, December 28, 2024
Marco Jansen Six-Wicket Haul Propels South Africa To Win Over Pakistan

Punjab farmers announce a Kisan Mahapanchayat on January 4 at Khanauri amid protests, Supreme Court intervention, and Dallewal's 33-day hunger strike.

South Africa are poised for victory after left-arm pacer Marco Jansen delivered a spellbinding six-wicket haul to bowl Pakistan out for 237 in their second innings on the third day of the first Test at SuperSport Park. The hosts need just 148 runs to secure the win.

Jansen, who finished with figures of 6 for 52, turned the game on its head during a devastating spell, ensuring Pakistan could not capitalize on their start. Saud Shakeel was the lone beacon of hope for Pakistan, crafting a determined 84 off 113 balls, including 10 boundaries and a six. Meanwhile, skipper Babar Azam showed glimpses of his class with a much-needed half-century—his first in 19 Test innings—before falling to Jansen.

The day began with Pakistan resuming at 88 for three after a rain delay. Babar and Shakeel added a crucial 65 runs, steadying the innings with composure. However, Jansen’s fiery burst dismantled Pakistan’s middle order, starting with Babar, who misjudged a short ball and was caught at deep point.

Shakeel battled on valiantly, but Pakistan’s lower order crumbled under the relentless attack. Shakeel’s dismissal as the ninth wicket, missing a full toss from Jansen, marked the end of Pakistan’s resistance.

Despite setting a target, Pakistan’s totals of 211 and 237 pale in comparison to South Africa’s first-innings 301, leaving the Proteas with a manageable chase. With their batting lineup in form, South Africa are in a commanding position to wrap up the match on Day 4.

Brief Scores:

  • Pakistan: 211 and 237 (Saud Shakeel 84, Babar Azam 50; Marco Jansen 6-52, Kagiso Rabada 2-68)
  • South Africa: 301

With Jansen’s brilliance and South Africa’s strong foundation, the Test is heading for a dramatic finish. Fans await to see if the Proteas will seal their dominance or if Pakistan has a final twist in store.

