Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out At Rishabh Pant For Soft Dismissal In Melbourne Test

On the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia, Rishabh Pant's reckless dismissal led to a viral outburst from cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, as the wicketkeeper-batsman once again fell to a careless shot.

Pant’s Early Promise Fizzles Out

India was in desperate need of a solid innings, with the team under pressure on Day 3 of the Test match. Pant, known for his explosive batting style, began positively and managed to score a few boundaries, showing glimpses of his potential. However, his tendency to play high-risk shots at the wrong moments led to his undoing once again.

Teaming up with Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a gritty 17 off 51 balls, Pant had the opportunity to stabilize the innings. The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Day 3 appeared favorable for batting, with green grass giving way to a more brownish tinge, making conditions less hostile. The Kookaburra ball, though old, was expected to offer minimal assistance to the bowlers. It was the perfect scenario for Pant to make a significant contribution.

The ‘Falling Lap Pull’ that Cost Him His Wicket

Pant’s downfall came when he attempted a risky lap pull shot over long-leg off Scott Boland. He had previously tried the shot off the bowler’s round-the-wicket angle and was hit in the naval area. Despite being in discomfort, Pant did not heed the warning signs and continued with the shot, even as Pat Cummins positioned fielders at deep fine-leg and deep third man.

The situation worsened as Pant failed to adjust his shot, and the extra bounce caused him to top-edge the ball to third man, where he was easily caught.

Gavaskar’s Strong Reaction

Gavaskar was visibly frustrated with Pant’s decision-making and delivered a scathing critique of the shot on ABC Sport. He described the shot as “stupid,” noting that Pant’s failure to learn from his previous mistake was detrimental to the team’s cause.

“Stupid! Stupid! Stupid! You’ve got two fielders there and you still go for that. You’ve missed the previous shot and look where you’ve been caught. You’ve caught at deep third man. That is throwing away your wicket,” Gavaskar said.

He added, “Not in the situation that India was. You have to understand the situation as well. You cannot say that is your natural game. I am sorry, that is not your natural game. That is a stupid shot. That is letting your team down badly. He should not be going in that (Indian) dressing room, he should be going into the other dressing room.”

India Fights Back with a Strong Partnership

Despite Pant’s dismissal, India managed to rally through a strong partnership between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar. Reddy scored a valuable half-century, contributing significantly to India’s total score. Sundar also played a vital role, and the two batsmen helped India pass the 300-run mark against Australia, providing some hope for the team’s recovery.

As the match progresses, India will need a solid performance from the remaining batsmen to challenge Australia and put up a competitive total.

Rishabh Pant’s inconsistency continues to haunt India, especially in high-pressure situations. While his natural aggressive game is often a game-changer, it has also been his downfall at crucial moments. The Indian team will be hoping that Pant can learn from his mistakes and adapt his approach, as they look to bounce back from a challenging position in this Test match.

Filed under

Sunil Gavaskar

