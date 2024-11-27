Meet 26-Year-Old Gujarat Cricketer Who Smashes 100 Off 28 Balls, Breaking Pant And Gayle’s IPL Record After Being Unsold In Mega Auction

Urvil Patel, the 26-year-old Gujarat cricketer, made history with a blistering 100 off 28 balls, breaking records in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, just after going unsold in the IPL auction.

Gujarat’s Urvil Patel made history on November 27, 2024, by achieving the second-fastest century in men’s T20 cricket. With an astonishing 100 runs off just 28 balls, Patel’s record-breaking knock has made him one of the most talked-about players in the domestic cricket circuit.

Patel achieved this phenomenal feat playing for Gujarat against Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). He ended his incredible knock in 28 balls. That is only one ball less than the record at present, which is by Sahil Chauhan of Estonia, who scored a century off 27 balls against Cyprus earlier this year.

Patel’s innings was pure aggression in skill, with seven fours as well as an incredible 12 sixes. Explosively scoring 113 runs off just 35 balls, Patel put the finishing touches to this easy chase of 156/10 in 10.2 overs to seal a pretty spectacular win for Gujarat.

Fastest T20 Centuries: Who’s In The Lead?

Urvil Patel’s century is scorching, which has pushed him into the list of the quickest T20 centuries achieved by any cricketer. Here’s a look at the top scorers in this list.

Sahil Chauhan of Estonia, 27 balls over Cyprus in 2024

Urvil Patel (Gujarat) – 28 balls against Tripura in 2024

Chris Gayle (RCB) – 30 balls against Pune Warriors (2013)

Rishabh Pant, Delhi: 32 balls vs Himachal Pradesh, 2018

Wihan Lubbe (North West)– 33 balls vs Limpopo (2018)

Urvil Patel’s Domestic Outstanding Career

Despite his recent success, Urvil Patel has a relatively modest domestic career to date. He has played six first-class matches with 158 runs and has the highest score of 60. His batting average in first-class cricket stands at 14.36 with one half-century.

But it is in T20 cricket where Patel truly comes alive. He has played 43 matches to date and scored 875 runs at a top of 96. His T20 average reads 20.83 while having an amazing strike rate of 154.32. He has struck four half-centuries too, in this shortest of formats.

IPL Auction 2025

Urvil Patel is a cricketer who went unsold in the 2024 Indian Premier League player auction. Urvil had a base price of ₹30 lakh tagged to his name and remained unsold. Patel has been on the books of the Gujarat Titans since the 2023 auction, from whom he had been picked at ₹20 lakh. Though disappointment had been experienced at the IPL auction, a record-breaking performance by Patel in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is sure to create renewed interest among the IPL franchises in the future. Patel is a player to watch out for because of his aggressive style and outstanding match-winning ability with the bat.

