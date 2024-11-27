Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Meet 26-Year-Old Gujarat Cricketer Who Smashes 100 Off 28 Balls, Breaking Pant And Gayle’s IPL Record After Being Unsold In Mega Auction

Urvil Patel, the 26-year-old Gujarat cricketer, made history with a blistering 100 off 28 balls, breaking records in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, just after going unsold in the IPL auction.

Meet 26-Year-Old Gujarat Cricketer Who Smashes 100 Off 28 Balls, Breaking Pant And Gayle’s IPL Record After Being Unsold In Mega Auction

Gujarat’s Urvil Patel made history on November 27, 2024, by achieving the second-fastest century in men’s T20 cricket. With an astonishing 100 runs off just 28 balls, Patel’s record-breaking knock has made him one of the most talked-about players in the domestic cricket circuit.

Patel achieved this phenomenal feat playing for Gujarat against Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). He ended his incredible knock in 28 balls. That is only one ball less than the record at present, which is by Sahil Chauhan of Estonia, who scored a century off 27 balls against Cyprus earlier this year.

Patel’s innings was pure aggression in skill, with seven fours as well as an incredible 12 sixes. Explosively scoring 113 runs off just 35 balls, Patel put the finishing touches to this easy chase of 156/10 in 10.2 overs to seal a pretty spectacular win for Gujarat.

Fastest T20 Centuries: Who’s In The Lead?

Urvil Patel’s century is scorching, which has pushed him into the list of the quickest T20 centuries achieved by any cricketer. Here’s a look at the top scorers in this list.

  • Sahil Chauhan of Estonia, 27 balls over Cyprus in 2024
  • Urvil Patel (Gujarat) – 28 balls against Tripura in 2024
  • Chris Gayle (RCB) – 30 balls against Pune Warriors (2013)
  • Rishabh Pant, Delhi: 32 balls vs Himachal Pradesh, 2018
  • Wihan Lubbe (North West)– 33 balls vs Limpopo (2018)

Urvil Patel’s Domestic Outstanding Career

Despite his recent success, Urvil Patel has a relatively modest domestic career to date. He has played six first-class matches with 158 runs and has the highest score of 60. His batting average in first-class cricket stands at 14.36 with one half-century.

But it is in T20 cricket where Patel truly comes alive. He has played 43 matches to date and scored 875 runs at a top of 96. His T20 average reads 20.83 while having an amazing strike rate of 154.32. He has struck four half-centuries too, in this shortest of formats.

IPL Auction 2025

Urvil Patel is a cricketer who went unsold in the 2024 Indian Premier League player auction. Urvil had a base price of ₹30 lakh tagged to his name and remained unsold. Patel has been on the books of the Gujarat Titans since the 2023 auction, from whom he had been picked at ₹20 lakh. Though disappointment had been experienced at the IPL auction, a record-breaking performance by Patel in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is sure to create renewed interest among the IPL franchises in the future. Patel is a player to watch out for because of his aggressive style and outstanding match-winning ability with the bat.

ALSO READ | Who Is Beau Webster? The Uncapped Player Added To Australia’s Squad As Cover For Mitchell Marsh

Filed under

Gujarat Cricketer sports news Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Urvil Patel
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Questions ED: ‘How Long Can Partha Chatterjee Be Kept In Jail?’

Supreme Court Questions ED: ‘How Long Can Partha Chatterjee Be Kept In Jail?’

Chinese Man Discovers 2 CM Dice Stuck In Nose After 20 Years Of Chronic Sneezing – Full Details Of Shocking Discovery

Chinese Man Discovers 2 CM Dice Stuck In Nose After 20 Years Of Chronic Sneezing...

Who Will Star In Slumdog Millionaire Sequel? Oscar-Winning Movie’s Film And TV Rights Gets Acquired

Who Will Star In Slumdog Millionaire Sequel? Oscar-Winning Movie’s Film And TV Rights Gets Acquired

How To Spot Breast Cancer Early: 4 Signs To Watch Out for In Your 20s, 30s, And 40s

How To Spot Breast Cancer Early: 4 Signs To Watch Out for In Your 20s,...

Husband Asks To Stop Making Instagram Reels, Woman Ends 12 Years Of Marriage With Divorce

Husband Asks To Stop Making Instagram Reels, Woman Ends 12 Years Of Marriage With Divorce

Entertainment

Who Will Star In Slumdog Millionaire Sequel? Oscar-Winning Movie’s Film And TV Rights Gets Acquired

Who Will Star In Slumdog Millionaire Sequel? Oscar-Winning Movie’s Film And TV Rights Gets Acquired

Bruce Lee’s 84th Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Legend’s Life, Legacy, And Iconic Movies That Define Martial Arts

Bruce Lee’s 84th Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Legend’s Life, Legacy, And Iconic Movies That Define

Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir’s Son Jalaj Dhir Dies In Car Crash at 18

Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir’s Son Jalaj Dhir Dies In Car Crash at 18

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of Using Ozempic

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox