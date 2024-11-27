Who Is Beau Webster? The Uncapped Player Added To Australia’s Squad As Cover For Mitchell Marsh

Uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster joins Australia's squad for the second Test against India, providing cover for Mitchell Marsh, who is recovering from niggles ahead of the Adelaide match.

IND vs AUS: Uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster has been called up to Australia’s squad for the second Test against India as a potential replacement for Mitchell Marsh. Marsh, who struggled with niggles during the first Test in Perth, is under observation as the team prepares for the day-night Test in Adelaide, beginning December 6.

According to Fox Cricket, Webster’s addition aims to provide cover for Marsh whose fitness remains uncertain. “(Marsh) He has been battling a couple of little niggles since the UK tour,” said Australian captain Pat Cummins after the team’s 295-run loss to India.

“He was a little sore towards the end of this Test match (Perth), so the next 10 days he has a chance to freshen up and try to get it right. We’ll see how he goes,” Cummins added. Should Marsh fail to recover in time, Webster is likely to make his Test debut.

Webster’s Impressive Domestic Form

Beau Webster is a 30-year-old Tasmanian who stands out as one of the strongest players in Australian domestic cricket. In the two seasons of the Sheffield Shield, he has scored 1,788 runs, hitting five centuries and nine half-centuries. His ability to bowl right-arm pace adds to his potential versatility in the team.

Another sensational all-round display by Beau Webster delivered Tasmania their first win of the #SheffieldShield season! Full report: https://t.co/fKT9ZT6owx pic.twitter.com/Vm4i4rEFF2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 27, 2024

Webter continued with good form from that match to Tasmanian last Sheffield Shield encounter against New South Wales when he played a good knocks of 61 and 49 and even grabbed five wickets to boost his state’s winning. His match-winning efforts fetched praise for Tasmanian captain Jordan Silk.

“(Webster’s) a special player at the moment,” said Silk. “Anytime I feel like we’re in trouble, I feel like I can throw him the ball and he just seems to be able to create something, or anytime we’re in similar trouble with the bat then he’s able to dig us out of it.”.

He showed his class again this game with valuable runs, first and second innings, and then obviously to take the last two wickets,” Silk added.

Australia Stick To Their Core Squad

Despite their heavy defeat in the series opener, Australia have opted against significant changes to their lineup for the second Test. The core squad remains intact, with Webster serving as a precautionary inclusion to bolster their options.

While gearing up for the Adelaide fixture, the focus is on maintaining the right balance with regards to managing player workloads. Webster, whether he gets to play in his debut, would mostly depend on the recovery of Marsh; yet, his recent form would definitely say he was well-prepared for taking the opportunity.

